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Asian Para Games 2026: Deepthi Jeevanji Smashes Games Record To Win Women's 400m T20 Gold

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Deepthi Jeevanji successfully defended her gold medal, clocking 56.36s to win the gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2026. She improved her timing from 56.59 seconds in 2022 to 56.36 seconds in 2026 — an improvement of 0.23 seconds.

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Deepthi Jeevanji Photo: X

India continued their stellar performance at the Asian Para Games on October 20 as Deepthi Jeevanji smashed the Games record to win a gold medal in the women's 400m T20.

Deepthi successfully defended her gold medal, improving her timing from 56.59 seconds in 2022 to 56.36 seconds in 2026 — an improvement of 0.23 seconds.

On Tuesday morning, Deepthi clocked 56.36 seconds and finished on top to open India's gold medal account for the day. Japan's Niina Kanno (58.92 seconds) and Akane Kato (1:00.26 seconds) completed the podium with silver and bronze, respectively.

Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 20 Day 5

Positive Start

Earlier, India secured at least one para badminton medal and pushed six archers into the quarterfinals at the 2026 Asian Para Games, even as Patel crashed out in the singles semifinals. Patel, a silver medallist at the 2020 Paralympics, lost 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 to China’s Zhang Bian.

The medal guarantee came in mixed SL3-SU5 para badminton, where Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass reached the semifinals. The Indian pair beat Thailand’s Srinavakul Chanida and Teamarrom Siripong 21-15, 21-14 in 25 minutes in the quarterfinals.

India also enjoyed a strong day in para archery. Harvinder Singh, Bhawna, Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami all advanced to the quarterfinals in their individual events.

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Mona Agarwal wins India's first gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2026 - | Photo: SAI Media
India’s Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj pose for photographs after winning gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 relay final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Sujeet Kalkal won gold medals on October 2 at the Asian Games - | Photo:
India's women's 4x400 relay team of Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj - | Photo: X/AFIIndia

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