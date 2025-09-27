World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Deepthi Jeevanji Into Women’s 400m T20 Final

Deepthi Jeevanji secured the first position in the second heat of Round 1 of the Women’s 400m T20 event. She took 58.35 seconds which is her season’s best performance

Outlook Sports Desk
gaurav thakur
Updated on:
World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Deepthi Jeevanji Into Women’s 400m T20 Final
Deepthi Jeevanji in action Photo: X/@DDNewslive
Summary
Summary of this article

  • World Para Athletics Championships 2025 have begun in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

  • India's campaign starts on a high as Deepthi Jeevanji qualified for the medal round in the Women’s 400m T20 event

  • Deepthi Jeevanji got to the final with the first position in the Women’s 400m T20 event

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 started with a bang for the hosts India as the Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji qualified for the medal round with the first position in the Women’s 400m T20 event.

The 22-year-old Telangana born athlete secured the first position in the second heat of Round 1 of the Women’s 400m T20 event. She took 58.35 seconds which is her season’s best performance.

Deepthi Jeevanji bags Bronze medal in 400m T20 event - X/@DDNewslive
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Day 1: Live Streaming, Preview, Schedule And Key Players To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In Heat 1, Leonela Coromoto Vera Colina of Venezuela secured the first position with the timing of 57.10 seconds. This is also her season best performance.

The current world record holder Aysel Onder of Turkey came second in Heat 1 and qualified for the medal round. She completed her race in 57.88 seconds which was relatively less than her world record of 54.96 seconds which she secured in the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine (58.01 sec) came third in the first Heat, whereas, Diana Vivenes of Dominican Republic (59.41 sec) and Telaya Blacksmith of Australia (1.00.10 sec) came second and third respectively in the second heat.

According to the qualification rule, first 3 from each heat will qualify for the medal round. And the next two fastest will also advance to the finals. So, Mayerli Minda of Ecuador (58.98 sec) and Carina Paim of Portugal (59.61 sec) will also compete with the above qualified players for the medal in the final round.

The final of the Women’s 400m T20 event will start at 07:23 pm IST approximately.

Published At:
Tags

