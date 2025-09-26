World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Day 1: Live Streaming, Preview, Schedule And Key Players To Watch

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Day 1 on 27 September features 13 medal finals with Indian athletes in action
Stars like Ezra Frech and Yuliia Shuliar promise exciting showdowns
India eyes an early medal with Deepthi Jeevanji, Manu, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, and Shreyansh Trivedi; key heats and finals kick off the day
Running, jumping, throwing - the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 roar into action this Saturday, 27 September, at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
After a colourful opening ceremony, India steps into the global spotlight as host for the very first time, welcoming athletes from across the world for nine days of high-octane competition.
India brings together over 2,200 athletes and support staff from 104 nations to compete across 186 medal events. Fans can expect thrilling action, inspiring stories, and records to be set and broken right here in New Delhi, as the Championships unfold in front of packed stands and millions watching worldwide.
World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Key Athletes To Watch On Day 1
Day 1 of the World Para Athletics Championships promises edge-of-your-seat action, with 13 medal finals lined up. Indian fans can cheer for Deepthi Jeevanji in the Women’s 400m T20 heats, Manu in the Men’s Shot Put F37, and Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi in the Men’s 100m T37 heats.
If Deepthi advance, she will go head-to-head in the final later in the evening, offering a chance for India to claim an early medal.
The day will also showcase international stars, including Ezra Frech of the USA in the Men’s High Jump T63, aiming to bounce back after his silver at the 2024 Worlds. He faces stiff competition from India’s Rahul, Bhati Varun Singh, and Kumar Shailesh.
The day will wrap up with the Women’s 400m T20 final, where defending champ Deepthi could go head-to-head with Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine, the reigning Paris 2024 gold medallist.
Although only a handful of Indian athletes are in action on Day 1, the Championships already promise world-class performances from multi-Paralympic champions such as Raoua Tlili, Petrucio Ferreira, and Di Dongdong, setting the tone for an electrifying start.
World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Live Streaming
Indian fans can watch the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 live on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT, with the action also broadcast on DD Sports for television viewers.
For audiences around the world, coverage will be available on:
Brazil: CazéTV and Globo
Canada: CBC
Finland: YLE
Germany: ARD and ZDF
Italy: RAI
Poland: TVP
Thailand: TSport7
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Day 1: Schedule
|Time
|Event
|09:00 AM
|Men's Shot Put F55 Qualification
|09:15 AM
|Women's 400m T20 Round 1 - Heat 1
|09:22 AM
|Women's 400m T20 Round 1 - Heat 2
|09:27 AM
|Women's Long Jump T37 Final (Medal Event)
|09:30 AM
|Men's 5000m T11 Final (Medal Event)
|10:00 AM
|Men's 100m T12 Round 1 - Heat 1
|10:05 AM
|Women's Shot Put F41 Final (Medal Event)
|10:08 AM
|Men's 100m T12 Round 1 - Heat 2
|10:16 AM
|Men's 100m T12 Round 1 - Heat 3
|10:22 AM
|Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final (Medal Event)
|10:26 AM
|Men's 100m T12 Round 1 - Heat 4
|10:40 AM
|Men's 100m T47 Round 1 - Heat 1
|10:47 AM
|Men's 100m T47 Round 1 - Heat 2
|10:51 AM
|Women's Shot Put F36 Final (Medal Event)
|10:54 AM
|Men's 100m T47 Round 1 - Heat 3
|11:10 AM
|Men's 100m T71 Final (Medal Event)
|11:20 AM
|Women's 100m T71 Final (Medal Event)
|04:00 PM
|Women's Long Jump T37 Medal Ceremony
|04:06 PM
|Men's 5000m T11 Medal Ceremony
|04:12 PM
|Women's Shot Put F41 Medal Ceremony
|04:18 PM
|Women's Javelin Throw F46 Medal Ceremony
|04:24 PM
|Women's Shot Put F36 Medal Ceremony
|04:30 PM
|Men's 100m T71 Medal Ceremony
|04:36 PM
|Women's 100m T71 Medal Ceremony
|05:00 PM
|Men's Club Throw F32 Qualification
|05:15 PM
|Men's Long Jump T11 Final (Medal Event)
|05:25 PM
|Women's Discus Throw F53 Final (Medal Event)
|05:43 PM
|Men's Shot Put F37 Final (Medal Event)
|05:45 PM
|Men's 100m T38 Round 1 - Heat 1
|05:52 PM
|Men's 100m T38 Round 1 - Heat 2
|06:00 PM
|Men's High Jump T63 Final (Medal Event)
|06:10 PM
|Men's 100m T37 Round 1 - Heat 1
|06:17 PM
|Men's 100m T37 Round 1 - Heat 2
|06:20 PM
|Men's Javelin Throw F57 Qualification
|06:24 PM
|Men's 100m T37 Round 1 - Heat 3
|06:35 PM
|Men's 100m T12 Semi-Final 1
|06:42 PM
|Men's 100m T12 Semi-Final 2
|06:55 PM
|Men's 100m T47 Final (Medal Event)
|07:05 PM
|Men's 400m T72 Round 1 - Heat 1
|07:14 PM
|Men's 400m T72 Round 1 - Heat 2
|07:23 PM
|Women's 400m T20 Final (Medal Event)
World Para Athletics Championships 2025: India Full Squad
Men
Track events:
Banothu Akira Nandan (400m T35/38), Rakeshbhai Bhatt (100m T37), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (400m T45/46/47), Shreyansh Trivedi (100m T37), Sandeep (200m T44)
Field events:
Ajeet Singh (Javelin F45/46), Banti (High Jump T44/64), Birbhadra Singh (Discus Throw F57), Devender Kumar (Discus Throw F43/44), Dharambir (Club Throw F51), Hanry (Discus Throw F37), Manjeet (Javelin F12/13), Manu (Shot Put F37), Mohd Yasser (Shot Put F45/46), Navdeep (Javelin F40/41), Nishad Kumar (High Jump T45/46/47), Pardeep (Discus Throw F43/44), Pardeep (Long Jump T43/44), Parveen (Shot Put F45/46), Praveen Kumar (High Jump T44/64), Rahul (High Jump T42/63), Ram Pal (High Jump T45/46/47), Rinku (Javelin F45/46), Sagar (Shot Put F11), Sandeep (Javelin F42/44), Sumit Antil (Javelin F61-64), Vikas (Long Jump T45/46/47), Vishu (Long Jump T12), Varun Singh Bhati (High Jump T42/63), Hem Chandra (Javelin F55/56/57), Dharmaraj Solairaj (Long Jump T62/64), Monu Ghangas (Shot Put, Discus Throw F11), Mahendra Gurjar (Long Jump, Javelin T42/61/63, F42/44), Sundar Singh Gurjar (Javelin F45/46), Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Shot Put F56/57), Shubham Juyal (Shot Put F56/57), Atul Kaushik (Discus Throw F57), Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Shot Put F45/46), Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw F54/55/56), Pardeep Kumar (Discus Throw, Javelin F62/F64; F61/64), Parveen Kumar (Javelin F55/56/57), Pradeep Kumar (Javelin F52/53/54), Priyansh Kumar (Discus Throw F57), Shailesh Kumar (High Jump T42/63), Mit Bharatbhai Patel (Long Jump T43/44), Soman Rana (Shot Put F56/57), Unni Renu (Long Jump T43/44), Ravi Rongali (Shot Put F40), Sandip Sanjay Sagar (Javelin F42/44), Ajay Singh (Long Jump T45/46/47), Pushpendra Singh (Javelin F42/44), Pranav Soorma (Club Throw F51), Sagar Thayat (Discus Throw F43/44), Ayush Verma (Shot Put F53)
Women
Track events:
Simran (100m, 200m T12), Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya (400m T45/46/47), Deepthi Jeevanji (400m T20), Preeti Pal (100m, 200m T35)
Field events:
Dayawanti (Shot Put, Discus Throw F61-64; F62/F64), Karamjyoti (Discus Throw F54/55), Pooja (Discus Throw F54/55), Sharmila (Shot Put F55/56/57), Ekta Bhyan (Club Throw F51), Suresh Nimisha (Long Jump T45/46/47), Bhavanaben Ajabaji (Javelin F45/46), Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav (Shot Put F34), Keerthika Jayachandran (Shot Put F53/54), Sakshi Kasana (Discus Throw F54/55), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (Club Throw F31/32), Kanchan Lakhani (Discus Throw F51/53), Kashish Lakra (Club Throw F51), Suchitra Parida (Javelin F55/56), Amisha Rawat (Shot Put F45/46)
Indian para-athletes have so far claimed a total of 45 medals at the World Para Athletics Championships, including 13 gold, 15 silver, and 17 bronze, reflecting the country’s rising stature in global para-athletics.
In the previous edition held in Kobe, Japan, India recorded its best-ever performance, finishing sixth overall with 17 medals - 6 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze.