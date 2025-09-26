World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Decoding Classifications And How They Work - Explainer

How do para-athletics classifications work? Understand the competition system ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, taking place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from September 27

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Decoding Classifications And How They Work - Explainer
India's Navdeep Singh in action at Paris Paralympics. Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Understand how classification works in para-athletics at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, September 27–October 5, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

  • ‘T’ denotes track events, ‘F’ denotes field events, and numbers indicate impairment type and severity

  • Indian athletes like Simran Sharma (T12), Deepthi Jivanji (T20), and Sumit Antil (F64) illustrate how classification works in practice

The World Para Athletics Championships 2025, from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is not just a celebration of speed, strength, and skill, it is also a showcase of how classification keeps para-athletics fair and competitive.

Every athlete competes in a category determined by the type and severity of their impairment, ensuring that success is dictated by training, strategy, and talent, rather than the degree of disability. Understanding these classifications is key to fully appreciating the performances that unfold on the track and field.

More than 100 Paralympic medallists will be performing at the championships, making this a truly world-class spectacle. Among them, there are 15 para athletes to watch, representing some of the most exciting talents in para-athletics today.

From sprinters running with guides to javelin throwers using prosthesis, these athletes demonstrate how classification allows them to compete on a level playing field, highlighting skill and determination above all else.

What Is World Para Athletics Classification?

At the heart of para-athletics is the classification system, which groups athletes so that competitions are fair and competitive. It works similarly to weight classes in boxing or wrestling, ensuring that athletes face others with comparable levels of impairment.

Classification ensures that victory depends on skill, training, and strategy, rather than the severity of the athlete’s disability, making the competitions both exciting and equitable.

Decoding ‘T’ And ‘F’ Designations In Para Athletics

Para-athletics uses letters and numbers to identify classifications. The letters ‘T’ and ‘F’ indicate the type of event. Track events, denoted by T, include running, wheelchair racing, and jumping, while field events, denoted by F, cover throws such as javelin, discus, and shot put.

For instance, a T11 athlete is a track competitor with visual impairment who runs with a guide, while an F46 athlete competes in field events with an upper limb impairment. These codes help spectators, officials, and athletes quickly understand the event type and the athlete’s impairment.

Understanding Impairment Numbers: Para Athletics Classification By Impairment Type

The numbers following the letters define both the type and severity of the impairment. Visual impairments use T/F11–13, where 11 indicates total blindness, 12 very limited vision, and 13 partial vision.

Intellectual impairments are classified as T/F20, while coordination impairments from cerebral palsy or brain injury are divided into T/F31–34 for wheelchair users and T/F35–38 for ambulatory athletes.

Short stature is covered by T/F40–41, and limb deficiency or amputation falls under T/F42–44 for lower limbs and T/F45–47 for upper limbs. Spinal cord injuries use T/F51–58, with lower numbers indicating more severe impairment, and prosthesis users are classified under T/F61–64.

Classification In Practice: Indian Para-Athletes At New Delhi 2025

Indian athletes provide real-world examples of how these classifications work. Simran Sharma (T12) is a visually impaired sprinter with very limited vision. Deepthi Jivanji (T20) competes in the 400m sprint with an intellectual impairment. Sumit Antil (F64) is a javelin thrower who uses a leg prosthesis.

Other examples include T35, a track athlete with coordination impairment, F57, a field athlete with a spinal cord injury throwing from a seated position, and T64, a track athlete with a leg prosthesis competing in sprints or jumps. These examples highlight how classification codes translate into fair competition and give fans a deeper understanding of each athlete’s challenge.

Classification Impairment Type
T/F11–13 Visual impairment
T/F20 Intellectual impairment
T/F31–34 Wheelchair events for athletes with a movement disorder, including cerebral palsy
T/F35–38 Ambulant events for athletes with a movement disorder, including cerebral palsy
T/F40–41 Short stature, including dwarfism
T/F42–44 Leg impairment, lower limb affected by limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement
T/F45–47 Arm impairment, upper limbs affected by limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement
T/F51–57 Wheelchair events for athletes with a lower body impairment, including paraplegia
T/F61–64 Lower limb/s competing with prosthesis affected by limb deficiency and leg length difference

Why Classification Matters

Classification ensures athletes compete on a level playing field, where skill, strategy, and training determine success. It also helps spectators and officials quickly grasp event details, making the championships easier to follow and more engaging.

The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi promises thrilling performances and unforgettable moments, fans can expect a showcase of extraordinary talent, determination, and competitive spirit, all while witnessing the classification system in action, ensuring that every contest is as fair as it is inspiring.

