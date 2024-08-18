Other Sports

Sumit Antil: Another Boy From Haryana Looks To Defend Javelin Title In Paris

The upcoming Paris Paralympics, kicking off on August 28, offer a fresh chance for India to celebrate sporting excellence. Sumit Antil, the Paralympic equivalent of Neeraj Chopra, is a reigning champion and will be looking to capture the nation's heart once again

sumit-antil-india-at-paralympic-games-tokyo-2020-x
Indian athlete Sumit Antil at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2024. Photo: X | Paralympic India
info_icon

Is it even a Summer Games if there isn't a boy from Haryana looking to replicate its Tokyo javelin throw gold? We're not talking about Neeraj Chopra this time; it's none other than Paralympian Sumit Antil. He's looking to dominate the track and field at the Paris Paralympics 2024. (More Sports News)

The reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder in men's javelin throw F64, Antil will come to rewrite the record books once again at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The Haryana-born athlete has more or less been a rule-breaker in his discipline, mesmerizing audiences with this exceptional talent and never-give-up attitude.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil's Preparations

It has been a benchmark that Antil set up in every competition for himself and the sport. Now, as he readies himself to defend the Paralympic title in Paris, the eyes are upon him. And amidst humungous pressure and expectations, this athlete from a humble background remains focused on the task at hand.

"My sole aim is to retain the gold, and we have worked really hard for that" he told Outlook, exuding confidence while downplaying the hype.

"I stuck to my training regimen but focused on enhancing my strength, core, and stamina," Antil explained when asked about his preparation. "We intensified our efforts without deviating from our core plan."

Do People Now Recognize Paralympic Champions?

When asked about the general public's support for Paralympics in the country and whether people now recognize him, Antil said, "Locally, people recognize me, which is enough for me.You can't expect everyone to recognize you everywhere."

He added, "But the Tokyo Paralympics was a different game altogether. People's interest in our sport picked up, and it was a huge confidence booster for me. I am a home person, but this is just overwhelming and heartwarming.″

Antil, who is also the flagbearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics, further said that he liked the opening ceremony attire. "I absolutely love the material," he said. "It's Khadi, and it's incredibly breathable. I'm glad it's not a suit; it's perfect for the summer weather."

Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil - Naming His Toughest Competitors

When asked about his biggest competitors at the Paralympics, Antil responded, "The Indian contingent is quite strong, and we have a growing pool of talented javelin throwers. Still, Australians have traditionally done well in the sport. But I just aim to give the best performance I can. Competition does not scare me; it motivates me to work harder."

The homestead of Antil was wrestling oriented, and since childhood, he always looked forward to practicing the local heroes on the mat. But his dream was short-lived when at the age of 17, the motorcycle disaster killed his dreams and ended up with amputation of his leg.

The Paris-bound Indian Paralympic Contingent. - X/PCI_IN_Official




Undeterred by the setback, Antil focussed all his energies on academics while continuing the gruelling fitness regime. A chance meeting with a fellow villager, who was into para-sports, acted as a trigger. "Wrestling was my first love; it was the only sport I knew before taking up javelin," Antil recalled.

Antil's meteoric rise is in his relentless dedication; he never backs off. The Sonipat native started rewriting record books right from his first national championship win. His inaugural world record came in 2019 during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Italy, which he broke multiple times.

No doubt, the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics gold he won, and the three times he broke his own world record in a single final race, was the peak of his career so far.

Now, Antil's sights are set on the Paris Paralympics, where he's ready to do what he does best—shine and shatter records.

Sumit Antil Got A Message For Everyone

"I request each and every Indian to watch the Paralympics with the same love and passion that they had for the Olympics," said Antil emotively. "We're giving our everything on the field; we expect your consistent support from the stands. Thank you," he signed off with fire in his eyes.

