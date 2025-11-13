Tokyo Deaflympics 2025: Record Indian Contingent Given Warm Send-Off From Delhi
Jerlin Jayaratchagan, who has won three gold medals at the Deaflympics, will be India’s flagbearer at the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo from November 15-26. India is sending a record 111-member contingent to the Deaflympics. The contingent was given a warm send-off by secretary (sports), Hari Ranjan Rao, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday (November 12, 2025). The first batch of Indians will leave for Tokyo on Thursday. India will take part in 11 disciplines – athletics, badminton, golf, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, wrestling and tennis.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE