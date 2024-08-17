Other Sports

India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Official Anthem For Para Athletes Released - Check Full Video Inside

India had won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and will hope to do one better at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

Indian Paralympic Contingent, Paris Paralympics, X Photo
The Paris-bound Indian Paralympic Contingent. Photo: X/PCI_IN_Official
The Indian paralympic contingent was on Friday given a grand send-off ahead of the Paris Games that will kick-start from August 28 to September 8. (More Sports News)

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) hosted the ceremony for the Indian team comprising 84 athletes across 12 disciplines, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

Ahead of their send-off, the para athletes received some extra-bit of motivation from the special anthem titled 'Macha Dhoom' - created by music directors Vivek-Abhishek. The anthem is 3 minutes and 16 seconds long and is a rallying cry to the athletes for Olympic glory as they head to Paris.

Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara. - Photo: X | Avani Lekhara
Paris Paralympics 2024: Full List of Indian Contingent - All You Need To Know

BY Jagdish Yadav

Addressing the gathering, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, stated, “Our para athletes have a remarkable ability to overcome obstacles and turn challenges into opportunities. They have shown remarkable determination and perseverance in their preparation for the Paris Paralympics 2024. Many athletes have benefited from the Khelo India initiative, and a significant number from there will be going to the Paris Paralympics.

"The government is committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel at the highest level. As they embark on this important journey, we stand united in our support and are confident they will bring honour to our nation. We wish them the very best as they strive for excellence on the global stage,” he added.

India had won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and PCI president Devendra Jhajharia hoped the country's athletes will produce another good show this time.

"We are immensely proud of our athletes who have trained with unwavering dedication and passion. As they prepare to represent India on the world’s biggest stage in Paris, they embody the spirit of resilience and determination that defines our nation," Jhajharia said.

