Paris Paralympics 2024: Full List of Indian Contingent - All You Need To Know

Star para-athlete Pramod Bhagat's participation is uncertain due to an 18-month ban imposed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for violating anti-doping regulations

avani lekhara paralympics 2024 X
Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara. Photo: X | Avani Lekhara
The Paris Paralympics 2024 are set to kick off on August 28 and conclude on September 8, featuring 11 days of exciting competitions in Paris. India is sending its largest contingent yet, comprising 84 athletes, including 32 women. (More Sports News)

Building on the success of the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics, where India won 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze) with a team of 54 para-athletes, including 14 women, the Indian team is poised for a strong showing in Paris.

Star para-athlete Pramod Bhagat's participation is uncertain due to an 18-month ban imposed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for violating anti-doping regulations. Bhagat made history in Tokyo 2020 by becoming the first Indian to win a Paralympic gold medal in badminton, claiming the top spot in the men's singles SL3 category.

The SL3 class is designated for players with moderate movement impairment on one side of the body, both legs or limb absence.

At the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024, Pramod Bhagat equalled Lin Dan’s record of five world titles and also became the first para-shuttler to win three consecutive wins in the SL3 category. - X (Pramod Bhagat)
Here is the full list of athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympics-

Para Archery (6)

Harvinder Singh - Men’s Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Rakesh Kumar - Men’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Shyam Sundar Swami - Men’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

Pooja - Women’s Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Sarita - Women’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Sheetal Devi - Women’s Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

Para Athletics (38)

Deepthi Jeevanji - Women’s 400m -T20

Sumit Antil - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64

Sandeep - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64

Ajeet Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46

Rinku - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46

Navdeep - Men’s Javelin Throw - F41

Yogesh Kathuniya - Men’s Discus Throw - F56

Dharambir - Men’s Club Throw - F51

Pranav Soorma - Men’s Club Throw - F51

Amit Kumar - Men’s Club Throw - F51

Nishad Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T47

Ram Pal - Men’s High Jump - T47

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men’s High Jump - T63

Shailesh Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T63

Sharad Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T63

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men’s Shot Put - F46

Mohd. Yasser - Men’s Shot Put - F46

Rohit Kumar - Men’s Shot Put - F46

Preethi Pal - Women’s 100m - T35, Women’s 200m - T35

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - Women’s Shot Put - F34

Manu - Men’s Shot Put - F37

Parveen Kumar - Men’s Javelin Throw - F57

Ravi Rongali - Men’s Shot Put - F40

Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men’s Javelin Throw-F64

Arvind - Men’s Shot Put - F35

Dipesh Kumar - Men’s Javelin Throw - F54

Praveen Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T64

Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men’s 400m - T47

Soman Rana - Men’s Shot Put - F57

Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men’s Shot Put - F57

Sakshi Kasana- Women’s Discus Throw- F55

Karamjyoti- Women’s Discus Throw- F55

Rakshitha Raju- Women’s 1500 metres T11

Amisha Rawat: Women’s Shot Put - F46

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women’s javelin Throw - F46

Simran- Women’s 100m T12, Women’s 200m T12

Kanchan Lakhani - Women’s Discus Throw - F53

Para Badminton (13)

Manoj Sarkar- Men’s Singles SL3

Nitesh Kumar- Men’s Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Krishna Nagar- Men’s Singles SH6

Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men’s Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Suhas Yathiraj- Men’s Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Sukant Kadam- Men’s Singles S4

Tarun - Men’s Singles S4

Manasi Joshi- Women’s Singles SL3

Mandeep Kaur- Women’s Singles SL3

Palak Kohli- Women’s Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Manisha Ramadass- Women’s Singles SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women’s Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Nithya Sre Sivan- Women’s Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Devendra Jhajharia broke the para javelin throw F46 world record at the Tokyo Paralympics. - File
Para Canoe (3)

Prachi Yadav- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2

Yash Kumar- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Pooja Ojha- Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Para Cycling (2)

Arshad Shaik- Road - Men’s C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Men’s C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men’s C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Jyoti Gaderiya- Road - Women’s C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Women’s C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women’s C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Blind Judo (2)

Kapil Parmar: Men’s -60kg J1

Kokila: Women’s -48kg J2

Para Powerlifting (4)

Paramjeet Kumar- Men’s up to 49kg

Ashok- Men’s up to 63kg

Sakina Khatun- Women’s up to 45kg

Kasthuri Rajamani- Women’s up to 67kg

Para Rowing (2)

Anita - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Naryana Konganapalle - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Para Shooting (10)

Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara: R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Mona Agarwal: R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Nihal Singh: P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Manish Narwal: P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu: R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 - Men’s l0m Air Rifle St SH1

Rubina Francis: P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Para Swimming (1)

Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7

Para Table Tennis (2)

Sonalben Patel- Women’s Singles- WS3, Women’s Doubles- WD10

Bhavinaben Patel- Women’s Singles- WS4, Women’s Doubles- WD10

Para Taekwondo (1)

Aruna- Women’s K44- 47kg

