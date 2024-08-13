Other Sports

Tokyo Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat Suspended For 18 Months, To Miss Paris Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medallist Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will also miss out on the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Tuesday, August 13

Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medallist Pramod Bhagat
At the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024, Pramod Bhagat equalled Lin Dan’s record of five world titles and also became the first para-shuttler to win three consecutive wins in the SL3 category. Photo: X (Pramod Bhagat)
info_icon

Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medallist Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will also miss out on the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Tuesday, August 13. (More Sports News)

"On 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months," BWF said in a statement.

Bhagat, an SL3 athlete, has appealed the decision to the CAS Appeals Division.

SL3s are athletes that compete standing with a lower limb impairment or balance issues while walking or running.

"On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed Bhagat's appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added.

The 36-year-old Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men’s singles SL3 category, after beating Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the final. 

The Paris Paralympics will get underway from Wednesday, August 28 and will run till Sunday, September 8. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  2. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  3. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  4. Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
Football News
  1. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  2. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  3. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
  4. Luton Town 1-4 Burnley, EFL Championship: Parker's Clarets Start With Handsome Victory
  5. Barcelona 0-3 Monaco: Flick's Blaugrana Relinquish Joan Gamper Trophy
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 21-Day Furlough Again, Reaches Baghpat Ashram
  2. Weather News LIVE: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal
  3. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistan; Video Goes Viral
  4. 'We Can Never Fathom...': IMA Writes To JP Nadda, Demands Special Central Law For Doctors' Safety
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Womaniser' Accused Addicted To Porn; OPD Services Hit As Protests Rage On
Entertainment News
  1. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone
  2. Watch: Munawar Faruqui Apologises For His Controversial Joke On Konkanis After Facing Backlash
  3. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  4. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  5. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
US News
  1. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
  2. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
  3. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  4. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  5. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Middle East: Iran Attack On Israel Expected This Week, Says White House; Hamas To Boycott Gaza Peace Talks
  2. 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Syria Amid Memories Of Deadly 2023 Temblor
  3. Greece Wildfires: Thousands Evacuated From Athens After Flames Reach 80ft, 1 Dead
  4. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
  5. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
Latest Stories
  1. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  4. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistan; Video Goes Viral
  5. Weather News LIVE: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal
  6. Watch: Munawar Faruqui Apologises For His Controversial Joke On Konkanis After Facing Backlash
  7. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone
  8. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 21-Day Furlough Again, Reaches Baghpat Ashram