'Neeraj Chopra Made It Possible': Thomas Rohler Mesmerized By Kanteerava's Javelin Throw Appetite

So what keeps him going, after everything he’s already achieved? “It’s the passion,” he said again. “It’s the footprints you leave when you keep showing up.” This time, it was also about giving back, being there for the event. “I’ve organised a meet in Germany, six editions in a row. I know how hard it is to get good athletes on the field. A lot of us came for Neeraj, to be honest. That’s part of the beauty too.”