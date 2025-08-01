'Neeraj Chopra Made It Possible': Thomas Rohler Mesmerized By Kanteerava's Javelin Throw Appetite

When Outlook spoke to Thomas Rohler after his elimination at NC Classic, there was no sign of frustration. He didn’t blame the headwind or dwell on the result. He was just glad to be out there, still throwing, still chasing it. 'Passion,' he said simply, when asked what keeps him going

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thomas Roehler Interview Javelin Throw
Thomas Roehler of Germany in action at Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
info_icon

Nearly 15,000 people, one event, and all eyes on the javelin. That’s what greeted Thomas Rohler at the 2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. And it hit him hard. “Mesmerizing,” he said later. The former Olympic champion from Germany is back after an injury halt, taking it “easy” with no rush and no pressure.

Back in 2016, when he won gold in Rio, no one, not the crowd, not the sport, not even Rohler himself, imagined he’d be launching a spear in front of a packed Indian stadium going wild for javelin.

When Outlook spoke to Rohler after his elimination, there was no sign of frustration. He didn’t blame the headwind or dwell on the result. He was just glad to be out there, still throwing, still chasing it. “Passion,” he said simply, when asked what keeps him going.

And on the crowd at Kanteerava? “So many people for just one event, javelin throw, it’s amazing. Neeraj Chopra made it possible here. That’s the beauty of it.”

Rohler didn’t have the best outing in Bengaluru, finishing 11th overall, while Neeraj took the top spot with a throw of 86.18m in tricky, shifting conditions. But the German wasn’t complaining. The headwind didn’t frustrate him, he embraced it. “The wind wasn’t perfect, it kept changing, not just between rounds but even within the same attempt,” he said. “You had to adjust with every throw.”

He spoke of athletes discussing the wind mid-competition, even exchanging thoughts with Neeraj on how best to break through the turbulence. “We had wind from the front, back, side, it was unpredictable. Everyone had to lower their angles and adapt.”

That unpredictability, to him, is part of the appeal. “It’s often held in closed stadiums during World Championships because it seems more fair,” Rohler said. “But to me, this is an outdoor sport, and the one who can deal with the wind does the best. It’s like a challenge.”

He actually enjoys such conditions, especially when compared to the controlled environment of indoor arenas. “I love when it’s open like this, when you get this challenge.” For him, the struggle against the elements isn’t a flaw, it’s the point.

Javelin throw is a difficult sport, especially when it comes to injuries. Rohler knows that well. “In a sport like this, you always have to be ready for setbacks,” he said.

For nine years, he managed to keep his body injury-free, a rare run in an event that pushes athletes to the edge. But in 2020, while pushing himself in training, a back injury forced him to pause. Recovery was slow and demanded a lot of patience.

It came during the COVID years, which made everything feel even more off. “Missing the Olympics was easier to accept,” he said, “because the sport didn’t feel the same. There were no fans, no energy.”

With nothing to miss on the field, he focused on rehab. “Of course, I missed throwing,” he added, “but I had already picked the big fruits, the Olympic and European golds. This became a personal challenge, learning to accept the tougher side of sport too.”

Now in the comeback arc, Rohler carries a remarkably positive attitude. What helps? “I just enjoy sport,” he said with a smile. “I get to compete with friends and athletes from different countries. I knew people would appreciate it here, so I made the trip.”

Julius Yego in action at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium during Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. - Instagram/@juliuskyego
Neeraj Chopra-Like Javelin Throw Classic In Kenya: Julius Yego Says 'Why Not?'

BY Minal Tomar

He came to Bengaluru chasing another 83-plus throw, something he still believes is within reach. “Maybe it will happen next time, maybe not. We’ll see.”

So what keeps him going, after everything he’s already achieved? “It’s the passion,” he said again. “It’s the footprints you leave when you keep showing up.” This time, it was also about giving back, being there for the event. “I’ve organised a meet in Germany, six editions in a row. I know how hard it is to get good athletes on the field. A lot of us came for Neeraj, to be honest. That’s part of the beauty too.”

Talking about the Indian athletes in the fray, Rohler acknowledged the unpredictability of the event. “It’s javelin,” he said. “Tomorrow someone might show up and throw five metres more than anyone today. That’s how it goes.”

But what he sees now is promising.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: (From left to right) Julius Yego, Thomas Rohler, Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav during a press conference ahead of Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 4, 2025. - Photo: Neeraj Chopra Classic
NC Classic: Who’s The Next Big Thing In Indian Javelin Throw? Neeraj Chopra Picks A Name

BY Minal Tomar

“The challenge will be to stabilize performances across the board. There’s already been huge progress over the last five years, and I’m sure this event will light up javelin even more.”

The potential, he believes, is undeniable, but the goal should be consistency. “There will be tons of talent. The key will be to structure it properly and get more throwers to consistently reach 80 metres. That’s the first step. Get ten athletes to do it, and then do it again and again.”

For now, Rohler is still showing up, still stepping into the arena, still holding on to the sport he loves. He’s seen the highest highs, and now he’s here for the passion, the process, and the long road back. Where it takes him next, there’s still more to unfold, and Rohler’s javelin isn’t done flying yet.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: ALexander Zverev Completes Comeback To End Alexei Popyrin's Title Defence
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  3. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  4. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  5. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. Trump Threatens To 'Substantially' Raise Tariff On India; MEA Alleges 'Unjustified Targeting'
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  2. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Japanese Baba Vanga Predicted Massive Disaster In Japan In July 2025; Sparks Mass Travel Cancellations
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball