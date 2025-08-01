'Neeraj Chopra Made It Possible': Thomas Rohler Mesmerized By Kanteerava's Javelin Throw Appetite

Nearly 15,000 people, one event, and all eyes on the javelin. That’s what greeted Thomas Rohler at the 2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. And it hit him hard. “Mesmerizing,” he said later. The former Olympic champion from Germany is back after an injury halt, taking it “easy” with no rush and no pressure.
Back in 2016, when he won gold in Rio, no one, not the crowd, not the sport, not even Rohler himself, imagined he’d be launching a spear in front of a packed Indian stadium going wild for javelin.
When Outlook spoke to Rohler after his elimination, there was no sign of frustration. He didn’t blame the headwind or dwell on the result. He was just glad to be out there, still throwing, still chasing it. “Passion,” he said simply, when asked what keeps him going.
And on the crowd at Kanteerava? “So many people for just one event, javelin throw, it’s amazing. Neeraj Chopra made it possible here. That’s the beauty of it.”
Rohler didn’t have the best outing in Bengaluru, finishing 11th overall, while Neeraj took the top spot with a throw of 86.18m in tricky, shifting conditions. But the German wasn’t complaining. The headwind didn’t frustrate him, he embraced it. “The wind wasn’t perfect, it kept changing, not just between rounds but even within the same attempt,” he said. “You had to adjust with every throw.”
He spoke of athletes discussing the wind mid-competition, even exchanging thoughts with Neeraj on how best to break through the turbulence. “We had wind from the front, back, side, it was unpredictable. Everyone had to lower their angles and adapt.”
That unpredictability, to him, is part of the appeal. “It’s often held in closed stadiums during World Championships because it seems more fair,” Rohler said. “But to me, this is an outdoor sport, and the one who can deal with the wind does the best. It’s like a challenge.”
He actually enjoys such conditions, especially when compared to the controlled environment of indoor arenas. “I love when it’s open like this, when you get this challenge.” For him, the struggle against the elements isn’t a flaw, it’s the point.
Javelin throw is a difficult sport, especially when it comes to injuries. Rohler knows that well. “In a sport like this, you always have to be ready for setbacks,” he said.
For nine years, he managed to keep his body injury-free, a rare run in an event that pushes athletes to the edge. But in 2020, while pushing himself in training, a back injury forced him to pause. Recovery was slow and demanded a lot of patience.
It came during the COVID years, which made everything feel even more off. “Missing the Olympics was easier to accept,” he said, “because the sport didn’t feel the same. There were no fans, no energy.”
With nothing to miss on the field, he focused on rehab. “Of course, I missed throwing,” he added, “but I had already picked the big fruits, the Olympic and European golds. This became a personal challenge, learning to accept the tougher side of sport too.”
Now in the comeback arc, Rohler carries a remarkably positive attitude. What helps? “I just enjoy sport,” he said with a smile. “I get to compete with friends and athletes from different countries. I knew people would appreciate it here, so I made the trip.”
He came to Bengaluru chasing another 83-plus throw, something he still believes is within reach. “Maybe it will happen next time, maybe not. We’ll see.”
So what keeps him going, after everything he’s already achieved? “It’s the passion,” he said again. “It’s the footprints you leave when you keep showing up.” This time, it was also about giving back, being there for the event. “I’ve organised a meet in Germany, six editions in a row. I know how hard it is to get good athletes on the field. A lot of us came for Neeraj, to be honest. That’s part of the beauty too.”
Talking about the Indian athletes in the fray, Rohler acknowledged the unpredictability of the event. “It’s javelin,” he said. “Tomorrow someone might show up and throw five metres more than anyone today. That’s how it goes.”
But what he sees now is promising.
“The challenge will be to stabilize performances across the board. There’s already been huge progress over the last five years, and I’m sure this event will light up javelin even more.”
The potential, he believes, is undeniable, but the goal should be consistency. “There will be tons of talent. The key will be to structure it properly and get more throwers to consistently reach 80 metres. That’s the first step. Get ten athletes to do it, and then do it again and again.”
For now, Rohler is still showing up, still stepping into the arena, still holding on to the sport he loves. He’s seen the highest highs, and now he’s here for the passion, the process, and the long road back. Where it takes him next, there’s still more to unfold, and Rohler’s javelin isn’t done flying yet.