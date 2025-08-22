Brussels Diamond League Highlights: Jefferson-Wooden Pips Richardson In Women's 100m; Peters Joins Chopra In Finale

Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Hi All!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some delectable athletics action. We are building up to the penultimate Diamond League event of the season in Brussels, and the race for Zurich qualification concludes today. Stay with us.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Schedule
9:59pm: High Jump men
10:06pm: Shot put women
10:20pm: Discus throw men
11:04pm: Pole vault women
11:34pm: 400m hurdles women
11:41pm: 1500m women
11:49pm: Javelin throw men
11:52pm: 200m men
11:59pm: 3000m steeplechase men
12:12am: Triple jump women
12:15am: 100m women
12:21am: 5000m women
12:43am: 1500m men
1:11am: 400m men
Note: All timings in IST
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Why Is Neeraj Chopra Not Playing?
The Brussels leg has the javelin throw men's event lined up, but India's athletics superstar Neeraj Chopra is not competing in it. He is guaranteed a spot in the Zurich finale with 15 points. Chopra had also skipped the Silesia leg on August 16.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Live Streaming Details
The Brussels leg of Diamond League 2025 will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel in India. It will be streamed on FloTrack in the United States and VRT in Belgium.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Men's High Jump
We are underway in Brussels. The men's high jump kicks off the action, and Marco Fassinotti is the first to clear the opening height of 2.14m. The shot put women's final is coming up next on the field.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Women's Shot Put
Two-time world champion Chase Jackson overtakes Diamond League holder Sarah Mitton in the women's shot put final with a third throw of 20.90m. Mitton had earlier taken the lead with 19.61 in her first attempt. Jessica Schilder is third currently with 19.49m.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Women's Shot Put Result
Chase Jackson's 20.90m throw is enough to take her to victory in the women's shot put, ahead of Sarah Mitton and Jessica Schilder. It's a 16th Diamond League win for Jackson, who also breaks the meeting record held by Valerie Adams since 2014 in the process.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Men's Discus Throw Result
Jamaica's Ralford Mullings comes up with a big 69.66m in his sixth and final throw to prevail over Alekna Mykolas and Kristjan Ceh in the men's discus throw. Mullings thus secures his maiden Diamond League victory, while Alekna assures himself of a Zurich finale spot with a second-place finish.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Men's High Jump Result
Oleh Doroshchuk is headed to Zurich for the Diamond League finale with victory in the men's high jump event in Brussels. The Ukrainian ends up with a best of 2.25m, same as Thomas Carmoy, but wins on countback.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Women's 400m Hurdles Result
Anna Cockrell reigns supreme in the women's 400m hurdles with a timing of 53.66 seconds. She fails to make it to the grand finale, however, while Gianna Woodruff goes through with a second-place finish. Cockrell is just two points behind Amalie Iuel and will be first reserve if one of the qualifiers doesn't make it to Zurich next week.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Women's 100m Result
The showstopper event of the evening arrives. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden continues her red-hot form, easing past reigning women's 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson to win the race in 10.76 seconds. Richardson can only manage 11.08, while Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is fourth with 11.17.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Women's 5000m Result
It is Agnes Jebet Ngetich who claims victory in the women's 5000m race. The Kenyan dominates the rest of the field and finishes with a timing of 14:24.99. Ethiopia's Likina Amebaw is a distant second with 14:31.51 and her compatriot Aleshign Baweke third with 14:31.88.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Men's Javelin Throw Result
In a field devoid of Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber stands tall to win the men's javelin throw with a towering 89.65m effort in his fourth attempt. Keshorn Walcott is second with a best of 86.30m and Anderson Peters third with 85.17m. While Walcott and Weber were already through to the Zurich finale alongside Chopra, Peters also makes the cut and as does Julius Yego.
Brussels Diamond League Live Updates: Men's 400m Result
United States' Jacory Patterson comes up trumps with 44.05s in the men's 400m. He coasts to a breezy win over compatriot Vernon Norwood and defending Diamond League champion Charlie Dobson.