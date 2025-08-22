Bigg Boss 19: WWE Legend The Undertaker and Mike Tyson Rumoured To Join Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show

WWE legend The Undertaker may join as a wildcard for a week, potentially becoming the show’s highest-paid contestant
Mike Tyson is also rumoured to be part of the upcoming season, raising excitement among viewers
Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24, 2025, with 15 confirmed contestants and 3 wild card entries
The countdown for the much-anticipated arrival of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by actor Salman Khan, has begun. Reports suggest that the iconic WWE superstar The Undertaker is in talks to join the reality show as a wild card entry, potentially appearing for a week. This news follows rumours that boxing legend Mike Tyson may also be part of the roster, adding heavyweight star power to the upcoming season.
Mark Calaway, recognized as The Undertaker worldwide for his legendary presence in WWE, retired from wrestling in 2020 but continues to influence the sport. Recently, he was seen mentoring aspiring wrestlers on WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats).
Now, reports say he and his team are negotiating to bring his charismatic aura to Bigg Boss 19, which is set to premiere on August 24, 2025.
The show will start with 15 confirmed contestants, with three wildcard entries planned later.
Undertaker meets Khali
Should The Undertaker join, he could be among the highest-paid participants, rivaling the pay of former WWE star The Great Khali, who was runner-up in Bigg Boss Season 4 and earned Rs 50 lakh per week.
Meanwhile, Mike Tyson’s expected participation has already stirred fan buzz, promising a mix of sports legends and entertainment in the 19th season of the reality show. Given the political theme of Bigg Boss 19, the contestants are expected to bring strong personalities and high drama skyrocketing tv ratings for the show.