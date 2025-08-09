Donald Trump Jr's AI Meme Depicts USA President Tossing 'Sex Toy' On WNBA Court, Magnifying Controversy

WNBA sex toy incidents: Donald Trump Jr.'s AI meme depicting his father throwing a 'neon green dildo' onto a WNBA court politicises ongoing disruptions. By August 8, 2025, at least six separate events had been reported, including disruptions during games involving the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Golden State Valkyries, and Indiana Fever, affecting well-known players like Sophie Cunningham

Outlook Sports Desk
Controversial AI image shared by Donald Trump Jr
  • Recurring incidents of 'green dildos' disrupting WNBA since July 2025

  • WNBA condemns actions as misogynistic and dangerous

  • Donald Trump Jr. shares controversial meme of his father on Instagram

Over the past two weeks, 'Green dildos' -- described as sex toys -- have been thrown onto WNBA courts, disrupting games in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Donald Trump Jr. recently posted an AI-generated image portraying his father, and the United States president Donald Trump, tossing a 'neon green dildo' onto a WNBA court. This 'Donald Trump Jr. WNBA meme' magnified the controversy around these disruptions and further politicised the issue.

Throwers have launched sex toys, specifically 'green dildos', onto WNBA courts since July 28, 2025. The initial incident, according to reports, coincided with the launch of 'Green Dildo Coin' -- a cryptocurrency meme. Online crypto enthusiasts created it as a protest against what they called a "toxic" crypto environment.

Donald Trump Jr.'s Controversial AI Meme Surfaces

On August 7, 2025, Donald Trump Jr. shared an AI-generated meme. It depicted his father, Donald Trump, purportedly tossing a 'neon green dildo' from the White House roof onto a WNBA court. The meme referenced recent real-life incidents of 'sex toys thrown at WNBA games'.

It garnered significant attention and criticism online, accumulating more than 107,000 likes by August 8, 2025. This 'Donald Trump Jr. WNBA meme' not only trivialised the situation but also magnified controversy around the recurring disruptions at WNBA games, politicising the issue and prompting responses from commentators and fans.

League And Players Condemn The Incidents

The WNBA and its players strongly condemned these actions as both dangerous and misogynistic. League officials have threatened stadium bans and possible arrests for those involved.

Players such as Sophie Cunningham publicly pleaded with fans to refrain from such behaviour, having experienced near-miss incidents herself.

Coaches and athletes voiced concerns over escalating disrespect and safety risks. Law enforcement has initiated actions, including at least a couple of reported arrests, and investigations into the perpetrators continue.

Broader Societal Impact And Normalisation Of Disrespect

Donald Trump Jr.'s viral meme and statements from political commentators magnified the incident's resonance across sports and socio-political spheres.

Critics focused on the trivialisation of misogynistic behaviour and the dangerous conflation of internet meme culture, cryptocurrency protest, and attacks on female athletes. Comments by public figures such as Riley Gaines, who joked about Donald Trump's ability to end such attacks, prompted further debate about the intersection of political rhetoric and the treatment of women in sports.

By August 8, 2025, at least six separate events had been reported, including disruptions during games involving the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Golden State Valkyries, and Indiana Fever, affecting well-known players like Sophie Cunningham.

Despite condemnation, the trend persists, reflecting broader patterns of misogynistic pranks and challenges in addressing disruptive behaviour in professional women's sports. Opinion columns and social commentary highlight these incidents as representative of a wider societal problem: the normalisation of misogyny and disrespect through viral internet culture and meme-driven pranks.

This phenomenon has also opened "old wounds" for women’s sports, exposing longstanding prejudices. Robust safeguards are necessary to protect athletes from harassment. Players, coaches, and advocates call for immediate disciplinary actions and a deeper examination of the cultural attitudes fuelling such behaviour.

