Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Season 12 features 108 matches, Golden Raid tie-breakers, and revamped playoffs with Play-ins
Action starts August 29, 2025 across Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi
Full squads confirmed; live on Star Sports and JioStar
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 launches on August 29, 2025, with exciting changes to rules, expanded venues, and a packed schedule designed to deliver intense kabaddi action across India.
The 12th season of PKL will be played across Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, aiming to bring the sport closer to fans in diverse regions.
The defending champions Haryana Steelers enter PKL Season 12 with their sights set on becoming only the second team in league history to retain the title. Since their debut in 2017, the Steelers have been one of the most consistent sides, making the Playoffs in four of their seven seasons.
PKL Season 12- Format
Extended League Stage
Season 12 features 108 matches total, with each team playing 18 matches. This format increases opportunities for teams to prove strength throughout a fuller season.
Tie-Breakers And Golden Raid In League Stage
For the first time, tie-breakers and the Golden Raid format are applied in league matches as well. Tied games will go to a 5-raid shootout with special rules, ensuring no shared points and more excitement.
Simplified Points System
Teams earn 2 points for a win and no points for a loss, making the points table straightforward and easy for fans to follow.
Play-Ins And Playoffs Revamp
The top eight teams will engage in a new playoff structure that begins with Play-ins for teams placed 5th to 8th, followed by Eliminators and Qualifiers, culminating in a highly competitive final.
PKL 12- Different Legs
Season 12 will start on August 29, 2025 and feature matches in Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi. These venues help expand the league’s footprint and boost it's regional fanbase.
PKL 12- Full Squads
Bengal Warriorz
Raiders – Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Jang Kun Lee (Foreign), Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (Foreign), Himanshu, Devank
Defenders – Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Nitesh Kumar
All-rounders – Moolchandra Singh, Shivansh Thakur
Head Coach – Naveen Kumar
Bengaluru Bulls
Raiders – Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh, Ganesha B. Hanamantagol, Aashish Malik, Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde
Defenders – Lucky Kumar, Deepak S, Shubham Rahate, Manish, Satyappa Matti, Ankush, Sanjay, Yogesh
All-rounders – Chandranaik M, Amit Singh Thakur, Sahil Suhas Rane, Sachin, Ahmadreza Asgari (Foreign), Alireza Mirzaeian (Foreign), Dheeraj
Head Coach – BC Ramesh
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Raiders – Mohit, Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik
Defenders – Sandeep, Anurag, Raman Singh, Mohit, Saurabh Nandal, Gaurav Chhillar, Surjeet Singh, Amirhossein Bastami (Foreign), Fazel Atrachali (Foreign)
All-rounders – Amit, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Naveen, Arkam Shaikh
Head Coach – Joginder Narwal
Gujarat Giants
Raiders – Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu (right raider), Shridhar Ananda Kadam (right raider), Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar
Defenders – Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar
All-rounders – Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Foreign)
Head Coach – Jaivir Sharma
Haryana Steelers
Raiders – Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S. Tate, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (Foreign), Shahan Sha Mohammed (Foreign), Naveen Kumar
Defenders – Jaideep, Manikandan N, Rahul Sethpal, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair
All-rounders – Sahil, Ashish
Head Coach – Manpreet Singh
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Raiders – Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (Foreign), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar
Defenders – Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri (Foreign), Deepanshu, Aryan, Sahil Deshwal, Mohit, Aashish Kumar
All-rounders – Nitin Rawal
Head Coach – Narender Redhu
Patna Pirates
Raiders – Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh
Defenders – Hamid Mirzaei Nader (Foreign), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Amin Ghorbani (Foreign), Sanket Sawant, Deepak Rajender Singh
All-rounders – Ankit
Head Coach – Anup Kumar
Puneri Paltan
Raiders – Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge, Stuwart Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (Foreign), Milad Mohajer (Foreign), Sachin
Defenders – Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Sanjay Enania, Rakesh, Vaibhav S. Rabade, Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan
All-rounders – Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep
Head Coach – Ajay Thakur
Tamil Thalaivas
Raiders – Narender, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Vishal Chahal, Yogesh Yadav, Abhiraj Manoj Pawar, Rohit Kumar Beniwal, Arjun Deshwal
Defenders – Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak, Tarun, Mohit, Alireza Khalili (Foreign)
All-rounders – Moein Safaghi (Foreign), Suresh Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
Head Coach – Sanjeev Baliyan
Telugu Titans
Raiders – Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal
Defenders – Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (Foreign), Shubham Shinde
All-rounders – Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ganesh Parki (Foreign), Vijay Malik, Bharat
Head Coach – Krishan Kumar Hooda
U Mumba
Raiders – Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar
Defenders – Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal
All-rounders – Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (Foreign), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (Foreign), Aanil Mohan
Head Coach – Anil Chaprana
UP Yoddhas
Raiders – Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (Foreign), Guman Singh
Defenders – Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit, Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (Foreign)
Head Coach – Jasveer Singh
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Live Streaming
Like every season, Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on JioStar.