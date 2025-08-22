PKL Season 12 Preview: Revamped Format, Host Cities, Full Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League features revamped rules, a longer schedule, expanded venues, and full team lineups as all 12 franchises gear up for a fiercely competitive season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Preview
Coach Manpreet Singh closely monitors Haryana Steelers ’s raiding strategies as they aim to defend their PKL trophy. Photo: Haryana Steelers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Season 12 features 108 matches, Golden Raid tie-breakers, and revamped playoffs with Play-ins

  • Action starts August 29, 2025 across Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi

  • Full squads confirmed; live on Star Sports and JioStar

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 launches on August 29, 2025, with exciting changes to rules, expanded venues, and a packed schedule designed to deliver intense kabaddi action across India.

The 12th season of PKL will be played across Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, aiming to bring the sport closer to fans in diverse regions.

The defending champions Haryana Steelers enter PKL Season 12 with their sights set on becoming only the second team in league history to retain the title. Since their debut in 2017, the Steelers have been one of the most consistent sides, making the Playoffs in four of their seven seasons.

PKL Season 12- Format

Extended League Stage 

Season 12 features 108 matches total, with each team playing 18 matches. This format increases opportunities for teams to prove strength throughout a fuller season.

Tie-Breakers And Golden Raid In League Stage

For the first time, tie-breakers and the Golden Raid format are applied in league matches as well. Tied games will go to a 5-raid shootout with special rules, ensuring no shared points and more excitement.

Simplified Points System

Teams earn 2 points for a win and no points for a loss, making the points table straightforward and easy for fans to follow.

Play-Ins And Playoffs Revamp 

The top eight teams will engage in a new playoff structure that begins with Play-ins for teams placed 5th to 8th, followed by Eliminators and Qualifiers, culminating in a highly competitive final.

PKL 12- Different Legs

Season 12 will start on August 29, 2025 and feature matches in Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi. These venues help expand the league’s footprint and boost it's regional fanbase.

PKL 12- Full Squads

Bengal Warriorz

Raiders – Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Jang Kun Lee (Foreign), Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (Foreign), Himanshu, Devank  

Defenders – Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Nitesh Kumar  

All-rounders – Moolchandra Singh, Shivansh Thakur  

Head Coach – Naveen Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls  

Raiders – Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh, Ganesha B. Hanamantagol, Aashish Malik, Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde  

Defenders – Lucky Kumar, Deepak S, Shubham Rahate, Manish, Satyappa Matti, Ankush, Sanjay, Yogesh  

All-rounders – Chandranaik M, Amit Singh Thakur, Sahil Suhas Rane, Sachin, Ahmadreza Asgari (Foreign), Alireza Mirzaeian (Foreign), Dheeraj  

Head Coach – BC Ramesh 

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Raiders – Mohit, Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik  

Defenders – Sandeep, Anurag, Raman Singh, Mohit, Saurabh Nandal, Gaurav Chhillar, Surjeet Singh, Amirhossein Bastami (Foreign), Fazel Atrachali (Foreign)  

All-rounders – Amit, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Naveen, Arkam Shaikh  

Head Coach – Joginder Narwal

Gujarat Giants

Raiders – Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu (right raider), Shridhar Ananda Kadam (right raider), Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar  

Defenders – Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar  

All-rounders – Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Foreign)  

Head Coach – Jaivir Sharma

Haryana Steelers

Raiders – Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S. Tate, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (Foreign), Shahan Sha Mohammed (Foreign), Naveen Kumar  

Defenders – Jaideep, Manikandan N, Rahul Sethpal, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair  

All-rounders – Sahil, Ashish  

Head Coach – Manpreet Singh 

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Raiders – Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (Foreign), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar  

Defenders – Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri (Foreign), Deepanshu, Aryan, Sahil Deshwal, Mohit, Aashish Kumar  

All-rounders – Nitin Rawal  

Head Coach – Narender Redhu

Patna Pirates

Raiders – Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh  

Defenders – Hamid Mirzaei Nader (Foreign), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Amin Ghorbani (Foreign), Sanket Sawant, Deepak Rajender Singh  

All-rounders – Ankit  

Head Coach – Anup Kumar

Puneri Paltan

Raiders – Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge, Stuwart Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (Foreign), Milad Mohajer (Foreign), Sachin  

Defenders – Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Sanjay Enania, Rakesh, Vaibhav S. Rabade, Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan  

All-rounders – Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep  

Head Coach – Ajay Thakur

Tamil Thalaivas

Raiders – Narender, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Vishal Chahal, Yogesh Yadav, Abhiraj Manoj Pawar, Rohit Kumar Beniwal, Arjun Deshwal  

Defenders – Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak, Tarun, Mohit, Alireza Khalili (Foreign)  

All-rounders – Moein Safaghi (Foreign), Suresh Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat  

Head Coach – Sanjeev Baliyan

Telugu Titans

Raiders – Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal  

Defenders – Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (Foreign), Shubham Shinde  

All-rounders – Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ganesh Parki (Foreign), Vijay Malik, Bharat  

Head Coach – Krishan Kumar Hooda

U Mumba

Raiders – Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar  

Defenders – Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal  

All-rounders – Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (Foreign), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (Foreign), Aanil Mohan  

Head Coach – Anil Chaprana

UP Yoddhas

Raiders – Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (Foreign), Guman Singh  

Defenders – Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit, Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (Foreign)  

Head Coach – Jasveer Singh

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Live Streaming

Like every season, Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on JioStar.

Published At:
