India Women's Hockey Coach Harendra Singh Resigns, Citing Personal Reasons

Dutch tactician Sjoerd Marijne, who was head coach of the Indian women's hockey team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, could reportedly return as the chief coach. Marijne had stepped down from the role in August 2021

Harendra Singh had assumed the post of India chief coach in April 2024. Photo: File
  • Harendra Singh says "heart remains with this extraordinary team" in parting message

  • Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey thanks Harendra for his services

  • Prior to the senior team assignment, Harinder had coached India's junior men's team which won the World Cup in 2016

The Indian women's hockey team’s chief coach Harendra Singh on Monday (December 1, 2025) decided to resign from the role, citing personal reasons. Harendra, who previously coached the United States men's hockey team, had assumed the post of India chief coach in April 2024.

Dutch tactician Sjoerd Marijne, who was head coach of the side that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, could return as the chief coach, PTI reported. Marijne had resigned as head coach of the women's hockey team in August 2021.

Speaking on his decision, Harendra Singh said, “Coaching the Indian women’s hockey team has been a privilege that has been a highlight of my career. Though personal reasons call me to step away, my heart remains with this extraordinary team and their ongoing success. I will always cherish my journey with Hockey India and continue to support their efforts to take Indian hockey to the highest levels of achievement.”

Hockey India Reacts

Wishing him the best for his next chapter, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "We thank Harendra Singh for his services and his exemplary experience. His commitment towards the development of Indian Hockey is well-known across the hockey community across the world. While we will announce a suitable replacement soon, we wish him the very best."

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “We extend our support to Harendra Singh and his contributions to the team. We wish him the very best and further continue to ensure the Indian Women's Team's preparations will continue as planned for the Qualifiers."

Prior to the senior team assignment, Harinder had coached India's junior men's team which won the World Cup in 2016 in Lucknow.

The Indian women's team's performance has been disappointing over the past year. The team recorded just two wins in 16 matches in the FIH Pro League 2024-25, and failed to qualify for the next season.

Meanwhile, the junior women's team under Tushar Khandker starts its World Cup 2025 campaign with a group-stage clash against Namibia in Santiago, Chile tonight.

(With PTI inputs)

