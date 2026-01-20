Amelia Valverde Appointed Head Coach Of Indian Senior Women’s Football Team

Amelia Valverde is appointed head coach of the Indian senior women’s football team, bringing World Cup experience and Liga MX success to lead the Blue Tigresses forward

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amelia Valverde Appointed Head Coach Of Indian Senior Women’s Football Team
Amelia Valverde Appointed Head Coach Of Indian Senior Women’s Football Team Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amelia Valverde appointed head coach of India senior women’s football team

  • Former Costa Rica coach with World Cup and Liga MX Femenil success

  • Joins with experienced support staff to strengthen Blue Tigresses setup

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially appointed Amelia Valverde as the new head coach of the India senior women’s national football team, known as the Blue Tigresses.

The 39-year-old Costa Rican joins the squad as India prepares for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, scheduled to begin in March. Valverde has already linked up with the Indian camp in Antalya, Turkiye, where the team is finalising preparations ahead of the continental tournament. She joins the existing coaching staff including Crispin Chettri, Priya PV, and Mario Aguiar.

World Cup pedigree and coaching resume

Valverde boasts extensive international experience, having managed the Costa Rica women’s national team from 2015 to 2023, making her the longest-serving coach in the country’s women’s football history. During her tenure, she led Costa Rica to its first FIFA Women’s World Cup appearances in 2015 and 2023, achievements that highlighted her ability to compete at the highest level of women’s football.

Before stepping into senior management, she served as an assistant coach for both senior and under-20 Costa Rican national teams. Under her leadership, Costa Rica secured multiple regional medals, including gold at the 2017 Central American Games and silver at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, and she was honoured as CONCACAF Female Coach of the Year in 2016.

Related Content
Related Content

Before taking charge of Costa Rica’s senior team, Valverde served as assistant coach for the senior and U20 sides, including at the 2014 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup. She later guided Costa Rica to gold at the 2017 Central American Games, silver at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, and bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games, and was named CONCACAF Female Coach of the Year in 2016.

She moved to Mexico in 2023 to coach CF Monterrey Femenil and delivered a historic Bicampeonato in 2024 by winning both the Clausura and Apertura titles, earning the Liga MX Femenil Balon d'Or for Best Coach. Goalkeeping coach Eli Avila and fitness coach Jose Sanchez will join her in the Indian setup.

Recent club success and support staff

After her long stint with Costa Rica, Valverde transitioned to club football in Mexico as the head coach of CF Monterrey Femenil.

There, she delivered immediate success, guiding Monterrey to back-to-back Liga MX Femenil titles in 2024, a remarkable achievement in a competitive league, and was recognised with the Balón de Oro Best Coach award for 2023-24.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Rodrigues and Wolvaardt Stitch Steady Partnership | Delhi Capitals 118/2 (16)

  2. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  3. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  4. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Thailand Edge Past Zimbabwe By 1 Run In Nail-Biting Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic, Australian Open: Japanese Survives First-Round Scare To Win Three-Setter

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  4. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  2. Nitin Nabin Elected BJP National President Unopposed

  3. Inside Narratives Of The BMC Elections: Batengete Toh Katenge & Existence Of Marathi Manoos 

  4. Yogi Orders SIT Probe Into Noida Engineer’s Death, Flags Accident Hotspots

  5. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  4. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

  5. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins