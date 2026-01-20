Amelia Valverde Appointed Head Coach Of Indian Senior Women’s Football Team

Amelia Valverde appointed head coach of India senior women’s football team
Former Costa Rica coach with World Cup and Liga MX Femenil success
Joins with experienced support staff to strengthen Blue Tigresses setup
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially appointed Amelia Valverde as the new head coach of the India senior women’s national football team, known as the Blue Tigresses.
The 39-year-old Costa Rican joins the squad as India prepares for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, scheduled to begin in March. Valverde has already linked up with the Indian camp in Antalya, Turkiye, where the team is finalising preparations ahead of the continental tournament. She joins the existing coaching staff including Crispin Chettri, Priya PV, and Mario Aguiar.
World Cup pedigree and coaching resume
Valverde boasts extensive international experience, having managed the Costa Rica women’s national team from 2015 to 2023, making her the longest-serving coach in the country’s women’s football history. During her tenure, she led Costa Rica to its first FIFA Women’s World Cup appearances in 2015 and 2023, achievements that highlighted her ability to compete at the highest level of women’s football.
Before stepping into senior management, she served as an assistant coach for both senior and under-20 Costa Rican national teams. Under her leadership, Costa Rica secured multiple regional medals, including gold at the 2017 Central American Games and silver at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, and she was honoured as CONCACAF Female Coach of the Year in 2016.
She moved to Mexico in 2023 to coach CF Monterrey Femenil and delivered a historic Bicampeonato in 2024 by winning both the Clausura and Apertura titles, earning the Liga MX Femenil Balon d'Or for Best Coach. Goalkeeping coach Eli Avila and fitness coach Jose Sanchez will join her in the Indian setup.
Recent club success and support staff
