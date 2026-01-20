Amelia Valverde Appointed Head Coach Of Indian Senior Women’s Football Team

Before taking charge of Costa Rica’s senior team, Valverde served as assistant coach for the senior and U20 sides, including at the 2014 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup. She later guided Costa Rica to gold at the 2017 Central American Games, silver at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, and bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games, and was named CONCACAF Female Coach of the Year in 2016.