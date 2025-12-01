India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: IND-W Colts Seek Big Win In Santiago Opener

India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: IND Squad
Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz
Defenders: Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandini
Midfielders: Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Jyoti Singh (captain), Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Binima Dhan
Forwards: Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, Sukhveer Kaur
Alternates: Priyanka Yadav, Parwati Topno
India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Start Time, Streaming
Pushback is at 7:45pm IST. The India vs Namibia, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday for some more hockey action. The FIH Junior Women's World Cup is underway and India face Namibia today in their campaign opener. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.