India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: IND-W Colts Seek Big Win In Santiago Opener

India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: This will be India’s seventh appearance in the global showpiece. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND-W vs NAM-W match

India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: The Indian team poses for a photo ahead of the tournament. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's opening match in the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. The Indian team faces Namibia at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional, Chile on Monday (December 1), eyeing a winning start to its campaign. The two sides have not met in any recent FIH-sanctioned event. The Jyoti Singh-led India arrived in Santiago a week in advance to acclimatise to the conditions and fine-tune preparations ahead of the competition. This will be India’s seventh appearance in the tournament. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND-W vs NAM-W match.
India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: IND Squad

Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandini

Midfielders: Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Jyoti Singh (captain), Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Binima Dhan

Forwards: Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, Sukhveer Kaur

Alternates: Priyanka Yadav, Parwati Topno

India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Start Time, Streaming

Pushback is at 7:45pm IST. The India vs Namibia, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday for some more hockey action. The FIH Junior Women's World Cup is underway and India face Namibia today in their campaign opener. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

