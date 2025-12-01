India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: IND-W Colts Seek Big Win In Santiago Opener

India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: The Indian team poses for a photo ahead of the tournament. Photo: Hockey India

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's opening match in the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. The Indian team faces Namibia at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional, Chile on Monday (December 1), eyeing a winning start to its campaign. The two sides have not met in any recent FIH-sanctioned event. The Jyoti Singh-led India arrived in Santiago a week in advance to acclimatise to the conditions and fine-tune preparations ahead of the competition. This will be India’s seventh appearance in the tournament. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND-W vs NAM-W match.

1 Dec 2025, 06:43:23 pm IST India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: IND Squad Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz Defenders: Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandini Midfielders: Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Jyoti Singh (captain), Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Binima Dhan Forwards: Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, Sukhveer Kaur Alternates: Priyanka Yadav, Parwati Topno

1 Dec 2025, 06:25:59 pm IST India Vs Namibia Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Start Time, Streaming Pushback is at 7:45pm IST. The India vs Namibia, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.