Manchester City 0-0 Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup Round 3: Semenyo Starts; Guardiola's Men Favourites Against Grecians

Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup Round 3: The Cityzens have drawn three consecutive games in the Premier League, while Exeter lie 14th in the third-tier EFL League One. Follow the live football score and updates from the from the English football match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup Round 3
Manchester City's Erling Haaland runs with the ball during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third-round match of FA Cup 2025-26 between Manchester City and Exeter City, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Saturday (January 10). Pep Guardiola’s men are still searching for their first win of the New Year, having drawn three consecutive games in the Premier League. The seven-time FA Cup winners should get a good chance to do that against Exeter, who lie 14th in the third-tier EFL League One. This is the first ever competitive face-off between the two clubs. Follow the live football score and updates from the English football clash
LIVE UPDATES

Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: Kick-Off!

Play is underway at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City kicking from left to right and Exeter, the other way in the first half. Antoine Semenyo, Cityzens' latest big recruit, is starting for them.

Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: EXE Line-Up

And here's how Exeter City FC start tonight:

Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: MCI Line-Up

Manchester City starting XI: Trafford, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodri (C), Reijnders, McAidoo, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland.

Substitutes: Donnarumma, Doku, Nico, Bernardo, Nunes, O'Reilly, Foden, Mukasa, Mfuni

Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 8:30pm IST. The Manchester City vs Exeter City, FA Cup 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: Good Evening!

Greetings, football lovers. Welcome to our live blog for the third-round FA Cup clash involving Manchester City and Exeter. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Smashes Classy Fifty To Steady Mumbai At 101/2

  2. India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up: Boys In Blue Strike Early After Posting 375-Run Target

  3. Japan Vs Tanzania LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: JPN Slip To 17/3 In Rain-Reduced Chase

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Rain Washes Out Game With BAN At 152/7

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  2. 'Unsettling Precedent': I-PAC On ED Raids At Its Premises

  3. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

  4. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  5. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. Netflix 10 Years in India: Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria Say India Drives Global Streaming Future

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener