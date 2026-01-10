Manchester City 0-0 Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup Round 3: Semenyo Starts; Guardiola's Men Favourites Against Grecians

Manchester City's Erling Haaland runs with the ball during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester. Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third-round match of FA Cup 2025-26 between Manchester City and Exeter City, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Saturday (January 10). Pep Guardiola’s men are still searching for their first win of the New Year, having drawn three consecutive games in the Premier League. The seven-time FA Cup winners should get a good chance to do that against Exeter, who lie 14th in the third-tier EFL League One. This is the first ever competitive face-off between the two clubs. Follow the live football score and updates from the English football clash

LIVE UPDATES

10 Jan 2026, 08:33:47 pm IST Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: Kick-Off! Play is underway at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City kicking from left to right and Exeter, the other way in the first half. Antoine Semenyo, Cityzens' latest big recruit, is starting for them.

10 Jan 2026, 08:28:21 pm IST Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: EXE Line-Up And here's how Exeter City FC start tonight: 📝 Your @EmiratesFACup third-round Grecians to take on @ManCity ⬇️



Brought to you by @HuntersExeter #ECFC #SemperFidelis pic.twitter.com/PxxlG1f3Rj — Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) January 10, 2026

10 Jan 2026, 07:58:28 pm IST Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: MCI Line-Up Manchester City starting XI: Trafford, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodri (C), Reijnders, McAidoo, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland. Substitutes: Donnarumma, Doku, Nico, Bernardo, Nunes, O'Reilly, Foden, Mukasa, Mfuni Your City side to face Exeter 💪🩵



XI | Trafford, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodri (C), Reijnders, McAidoo, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland



SUBS | Donnarumma, Doku, Nico, Bernardo, Nunes, O'Reilly, Foden, Mukasa, Mfuni



🤝 @etihad pic.twitter.com/58uP8olH1K — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 10, 2026

10 Jan 2026, 07:33:42 pm IST Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 8:30pm IST. The Manchester City vs Exeter City, FA Cup 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.