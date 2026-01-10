Manchester City 0-0 Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup Round 3: Semenyo Starts; Guardiola's Men Favourites Against Grecians

Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: Kick-Off!
Play is underway at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City kicking from left to right and Exeter, the other way in the first half. Antoine Semenyo, Cityzens' latest big recruit, is starting for them.
Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: EXE Line-Up
And here's how Exeter City FC start tonight:
Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: MCI Line-Up
Manchester City starting XI: Trafford, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodri (C), Reijnders, McAidoo, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland.
Substitutes: Donnarumma, Doku, Nico, Bernardo, Nunes, O'Reilly, Foden, Mukasa, Mfuni
Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 8:30pm IST. The Manchester City vs Exeter City, FA Cup 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Manchester City Vs Exeter City Live Score, FA Cup: Good Evening!
Greetings, football lovers. Welcome to our live blog for the third-round FA Cup clash involving Manchester City and Exeter. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.