Haryana Steelers SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Defending champions Haryana Steelers are eyeing back-to-back PKL titles. Here’s a SWOT analysis of the reigning champions, covering their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Summary
  • Reigning champions Haryana Steelers retain their core squad with key raiders Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, and the addition of Naveen Kumar; young defenders get a chance to shine

  • Departure of Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sanjay Krishan Dhull leaves gaps in defense

  • Limited all-rounders, Naveen Kumar’s injury concerns, and potential left-side defensive weakness may affect performance

Haryana Steelers enter PKL Season 12 aiming to become just the second team in league history to successfully defend their title.

Since debuting in 2017, the Steelers have been one of the most consistent sides, reaching the Playoffs in four of their seven seasons.

Under the guidance of head coach Manpreet Singh, one of PKL’s most successful tacticians, Haryana captured their maiden title last season and had previously finished runners-up in Season 10. A former PKL champion with Patna Pirates, Manpreet made an impressive start to his coaching career by leading Gujarat Giants to consecutive finals in Seasons 5 and 6.

The Steelers have retained their core squad and strengthened it with 10 new signings at the PKL Season 12 Player Auction, spending a total of INR 4.983 crore to assemble a team capable of defending their crown. Here’s a look at their key strengths and weaknesses ahead of the new season.

Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 - SWOT Analysis

Haryana Steelers’ Strengths

The Steelers’ key strength heading into PKL Season 12 is the retention of their core championship-winning squad. In attack, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, and Vishal Tate remain pivotal, having contributed crucial raid points throughout last season.

Vinay led the team with 164 raid points in 24 games, closely supported by Shivam with 158 points in the same number of matches, while Vishal added 43 raid points in 13 games.

Defensively, captain Jaideep Dahiya and right corner Rahul Sethpal will continue to anchor the Steelers’ backline.

The team has further bolstered its attack by signing experienced raider Naveen Kumar for INR 1.20 crore at the Player Auction. Naveen, who has amassed 1,102 raid points in 107 PKL matches, brings a wealth of experience, having won the PKL title with Dabang Delhi K.C. in 2022 and claimed the Most Valuable Player award in consecutive seasons, 7 and 8.

Haryana Steelers’ Weaknesses

While the Steelers have assembled a formidable squad on paper, the departure of their star all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui cannot be ignored. Shadloui proved to be the driving force behind the Season 11 winners with his consistent all-round performances. The Iranian powerhouse earned the well-deserved title of MVP after he concluded the season with 82 tackle points and 57 raid points across 24 matches.

As a result, the lack of a top defender in the left corner position might be an issue for the Steelers. Even though the reigning champions have the likes of Rahul Ahri, Hardeep and Sahil Narwal in that position, none of them have adequate PKL experience to guarantee success.

Furthermore, the Steelers will miss the services of their former right cover Sanjay Krishan Dhull, who has joined Bengaluru Bulls for the forthcoming season. Sanjay contributed with 57 tackle points and was one of their key players in their defence last season. Manikandan N, Zubair and Sachin are some of the options to replace Sanjay in the right cover position.

Haryana Steelers’ Opportunities

Despite their seemingly weak defensive unit on paper, the likes of Manikandan N, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul and Ankit will have the perfect opportunity to showcase their talent in the forthcoming season.

After previously losing three finals as a head coach, Manpreet Singh finally clinched the coveted PKL title with the Steelers last season. Now, Manpreet will be hoping to power his side to back-to-back titles to cement his legacy in the league.

Haryana Steelers’ Threats

The Steelers face a few weaknesses heading into PKL Season 12, most notably the lack of genuine all-rounders to provide balance to the squad. Sahil Narwal and Ashish Narwal, listed as all-rounders, have underperformed on paper and may not be able to fill this gap effectively.

Another concern is the injury history of star raider Naveen Kumar. The 25-year-old missed most of the previous season due to a knee injury, managing just 97 raid points in 16 matches, his second-lowest tally since debuting in PKL Season 6. How he bounces back will be crucial for the Steelers’ campaign.

Additionally, the departure of Shadloui leaves the left side of the defense potentially vulnerable, an area that opposing teams could target in the upcoming season.

