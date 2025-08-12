Dabang Delhi KC SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

While Dabang Delhi K.C. have assembled a formidable squad on paper, the departure of their talismanic captain and star raider Naveen Kumar ahead of PKL Season 12 cannot be overlooked. Naveen, who was an integral member of Dabang Delhi K.C since 2018, guided the team to their maiden Pro Kabaddi title in 2022. Representing the franchise, Naveen also won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in back-to-back editions in Season 7 and 8. He earlier forged a successful partnership with Ashu Malik and created havoc in the opposition's defence.