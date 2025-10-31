PKL 12 Final: Dabang Delhi K.C. Crowned Champions, Overcome Puneri Paltan In Fierce Battle To The End

The second half began in a sedate manner with Dabang Delhi eager to hold onto their advantage. Puneri Paltan tried their best to find a way back into the match, relying on their defence and Do-Or-Die strategy to try and force a way back. Gurdeep secured a couple of tackles to help them cut the deficit to four points, before a Super Tackle from Dabang Delhi helped them retain their six-point lead heading into the final quarter of the season. 24-18.