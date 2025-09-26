World Para Athletics Championships 2025: 15 Athletes Who Could Steal Show In New Delhi

From record-breaking sprinters to dominant throwers and homegrown heroes, here are 15 athletes to watch as New Delhi hosts the World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Para Athletics Championships 2025: 15 Athletes To Watch In New Delhi
Indian athlete Sumit Antil at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2024. Photo: X | Paralympic India
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. India set to host World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi from Sept 27 to Oct 5

  2. Over 100 Paralympic medallists in action, here are some athletes to watch

  3. USA’s Hunter Woodhall pulls out despite qualifying, citing recovery and future goals

As the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships unfold in New Delhi, India, the country stands at the heart of a global sporting spectacle, not just as host but as a rising powerhouse in para-sport. The air is charged with stories of resilience, reinvention, and radical excellence.

The competitors aren't just athletes; they are architects of possibility, rewriting the rules of speed, strength, and spirit. 

Here, we pick 15 stars who are likely to further the status of the championships.

Sumit Antil, India - Men's Javelin Throw F64

Sumit Antil is more than a javelin thrower. He is a symbol of India's para-sport revolution. With a world record and back-to-back Paralympic gold medals, his throws command respect. In New Delhi, the 27-year-old returns as the hometown hero, chasing more history.

Markus Rehm, Germany - Men's Long Jump T64

Known as the “Blade Jumper,” Rehm has soared past 8.70m, challenging the limits of both para and able-bodied sport. His jumps are pure poetry, one might say, and the long jump legend's presence in New Delhi is a celebration of excellence.

Hannah Cockroft, Great Britain - Women's Wheelchair Racing T34

Cockroft is unrivalled. With six Paralympic golds and unmatched consistency, the 33-year-old is chasing more glory in New Delhi. Her leadership off the track makes her a role model for athletes worldwide.

Petrucio Ferreira, Brazil - Men's 100m T47

Ferreira is Brazil's sprint sensation. A world record holder and Paralympic champion, his explosive starts and emotional finishes make him a crowd favourite. In New Delhi, like many of his contemporaries, he's racing for legacy.

Roderick Townsend, USA - Men's High Jump T47

Townsend is a high jump specialist. His technique is elegant, his charisma magnetic. A multiple-time world champion, the 33-year-old faces off against India's Nishad Kumar in one of the most anticipated duels of the meet.

James Turner, Australia - Men's 400m T36

Roderick Townsend-Roberts is a master of rhythm. In a category where coordination is key, his smooth, record-breaking runs are a thing to cherish. Calm and confident, the 29-year-old is in Delhi to reclaim the title.

Deepthi Jeevanji, India - Women's 400m T20

Deepthi is a rising star. After breaking the world record in 2024, the 21-year-old enters the championships as a symbol of inclusion and excellence. Her graceful stride tells a story of grit and growth.

Praveen Kumar, India - Men's High Jump T64

Praveen stunned the world with a 2.08m leap in Paris. Now, the 22-year-old is chasing his first world title, and at home. His rivalry with Rehm will add drama to the competition.

Dharambir Nain, India - Men's Club Throw F51

Dharambir is India's powerhouse. A Paralympic champion in the F51 category, he throws with precision and pride. In New Delhi, the 36-year-old is aiming for the rare double -- Paralympic and World gold.

Preethi Pal, India -- Women's 100m & 200m T35

Preethi is a trailblazer. India's first female Paralympic track medalist, the 25-year-old is now chasing a double podium in New Delhi. Her success is inspiring a generation of young girls to dream big.

Athanasios Ghavelas, Greece -- Men's 100m T11

Ghavelas is a sprinting sensation in the T11 category for visually impaired athletes. With a world record and Paralympic gold, his speed and synergy with his guide runner, Sotiris Garaganis, are breathtaking. In New Delhi, the 25-year-old is the man to beat.

Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland -- Women's Wheelchair Racing T53/T54

Debrunner is a force of nature. Dominating both sprint and distance events in the T53/T54 class, the 30-year-old combines power with stamina. Her versatility and endurance make her one of the most complete athletes in the field.

Ezra Frech, USA -- Men's High Jump & Long Jump T63

Frech is the future of para-athletics. At just 20, he's already a world medalist and a charismatic ambassador for sport. His jumps are bold, and sprints inspiring.

Raoua Tlili, Tunisia -- Women's Shot Put & Discus F41

Tlili is Tunisia's titan. With multiple world and Paralympic gold medals, she dominates the F41 throwing events. Her strength is matched by consistency, and the 35-year-old remains a favourite in both shot put and discus throw.

Wen Xiaoyan, China -- Women's 100m & 200m T37

Wen is China's sprint queen in the T37 category. Her starts are explosive, and finishes clinical. A Paralympic champion and world record holder, she arrives in New Delhi with eyes on another double gold.

One Big Absentee

Hunter Woodhall, USA – Men's 100m & 400m T62

Hunter Woodhall is a superstar in every sense -- a Paralympic medalist and NCAA trailblazer. The 22-year-old's journey as a double amputee has inspired millions.

Woodhall qualified for New Delhi with golds in both the 100m and 400m T62 at the U.S. Nationals, but just days before the championships, he announced his withdrawal via Instagram.

"Running 45 seconds was my biggest goal for the year… We have bigger goals for next year," he wrote, citing the need to repair his prosthetics and focus on personal and professional projects -- including time with his wife, Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall.

