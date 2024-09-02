Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil Defends Gold With New Record Of 70.59m; Sandeep Finishes Fourth

Antil broke the Paralympics record with his first throw of 69.11 and then bettered it in his very next attempt to establish a new Paralympics record with another monster throw of 70.59

Sumit-Antil-Para-Javelin-Paralympics
Sumit Antil poses with the Indian flag after winning gold in the Men's Javelin F64 category. Photo: PCI
info_icon

Sumit Antil broke the Paralympics record twice and retained his title as he won the gold medal again on Monday at the Paris 2024 Games in the men's javelin throw F64 final. (Highlights | Full Coverage)

Antil broke the Paralympics record with his first throw of 69.11 and then bettered it in his very next attempt to establish a new Paralympics record with another monster throw of 70.59. This would remain the best throw of the evening, helping the Indian finish on top and retaining his Tokyo gold.

Sumit Antil won Gold Medal At Tokyo Paralympics. - File
Paris Paralympics: Neeraj Chopra's Advice To Sumit Antil - 'Don't Try Anything New'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Other Indians in fray finished outside the top three. Sandeep took the fourth spot with his season's best effort of 62.80m while Sandip Sanjay Sargar's best throw landed at 58.03m, giving him a seventh-placed finish.

Antil is the second Indian overall after shooter Avani Lekhara to defend Paralympics title.

F64 category is for athletes with problems in the lower limb(s), those competing with prosthesis or affected by leg length difference.

He also joined an exclusive three-member club of Indians who have won two Paralympics gold. Besides Antil and Avani, the third member of the group is current Paralympic Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia who won javelin throw F46 gold in 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Games.

Antil has also won gold in the World Para Athletics Championships in 2023 and 2024, besides standing on top of podium in last year's Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

The wrestler-turned-javelin thrower clinched India's third gold of the Paris Paralympics and first in para-athletics. It was India's fifth medal from para-athletics.

Antil destroyed the field with his second round throw of 70.59m. He had two other big throws of 69.11m in his opening attempt and 69.04m in his fifth effort, both bettering his earlier Paralympic record.

Antil, though, could not breach the 75m mark, the target he had set before going to the Paris Games.

Dulan Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka took the silver with 67.03m while Michal Burian of Australia won the bronze with a throw of 64.89m.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Architect Bangladesh's Stunning Series Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
  2. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  3. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  4. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  5. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
Football News
  1. Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'
  2. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  3. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  4. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  5. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  2. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  5. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-Day Custody, ED Alleges AAP MLA Dealt With 'Tainted' Money
  2. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill | What Are The Key Features
  3. Judicial System 'Grossly Injudicious': SC On Woman's 3-Decade-Long Fight Against Divorce
  4. Sandip Ghosh Sent To 8-Day CBI Custody In RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case
  5. Gwalior: Patient Dies Due To Fire In Hospital's AC Unit, Claims Family; Management Denies Charge
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  2. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  3. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  4. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  5. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
World News
  1. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  2. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  3. Russian Strike Leaves 41 People Dead, 180 Wounded In Ukraine's Poltava: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
  4. France: Man Accused Of Drugging His Wife, Arranging 72 Men Online Over Years To Rape Her
  5. Turkey To Apply For BRICS Membership As It Eyes Ties Beyond The West
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final, Mona Misses Qualification; Pooja Enters Quarters In Archery