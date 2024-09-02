Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil Defends Gold With New Record Of 70.59m; Sandeep Finishes Fourth

Sumit Antil broke the Paralympics record twice and retained his title as he won the gold medal again on Monday at the Paris 2024 Games in the men's javelin throw F64 final. (Highlights | Full Coverage)
Antil broke the Paralympics record with his first throw of 69.11 and then bettered it in his very next attempt to establish a new Paralympics record with another monster throw of 70.59. This would remain the best throw of the evening, helping the Indian finish on top and retaining his Tokyo gold.
Other Indians in fray finished outside the top three. Sandeep took the fourth spot with his season's best effort of 62.80m while Sandip Sanjay Sargar's best throw landed at 58.03m, giving him a seventh-placed finish.
Antil is the second Indian overall after shooter Avani Lekhara to defend Paralympics title.
F64 category is for athletes with problems in the lower limb(s), those competing with prosthesis or affected by leg length difference.
He also joined an exclusive three-member club of Indians who have won two Paralympics gold. Besides Antil and Avani, the third member of the group is current Paralympic Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia who won javelin throw F46 gold in 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Games.
Antil has also won gold in the World Para Athletics Championships in 2023 and 2024, besides standing on top of podium in last year's Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.
The wrestler-turned-javelin thrower clinched India's third gold of the Paris Paralympics and first in para-athletics. It was India's fifth medal from para-athletics.
Antil destroyed the field with his second round throw of 70.59m. He had two other big throws of 69.11m in his opening attempt and 69.04m in his fifth effort, both bettering his earlier Paralympic record.
Antil, though, could not breach the 75m mark, the target he had set before going to the Paris Games.
Dulan Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka took the silver with 67.03m while Michal Burian of Australia won the bronze with a throw of 64.89m.
(With PTI inputs)