Other Sports

Sumit Antil Reveals Next Target After Paris Gold: 'Will Be Great To Perform In My Own Country'

Antil on Monday broke the Paralympics record twice enroute his gold winning performance in Paris where he won the men's F64 men's javelin competition with a stunning throw of 70.59m

Sumit-Antil-F64-Javelin-Throw-Paris-paralympics
Sumit Antil after his gold winning performance in Paris. Photo: PTI
info_icon

After defending his Paralympics gold and breaking the Games record, Sumit Antil's next stop could be in India and winning in front of the home crowd remains the target for the star Indian para athlete. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The 26-year-old on Monday broke the Paralympics record twice enroute his gold winning performance in Paris where he won the men's F64 men's javelin competition with a stunning throw of 70.59m.

When asked about his next target in an online interaction on Tuesday, The Haryana born said his immediate concern is his back issue.

Sumit Antil poses with the Indian flag after winning gold in the Men's Javelin F64 category. - PCI
Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil Defends Gold With New Record Of 70.59m; Sandeep Finishes Fourth

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Now, the first thing I have to do after going home is clearing up the back injury. I have it for sometime now. So we will try to get it cleared first thing after returning home," said Antil.

Apart from the injury issue, the next thing on Antil's mind is competing in front of the home crowd in India.

"Next year, we have the World Championship. Hopefully it will be in India next year around October. So, the main focus will be on that," Antil said. "In World Championship, it will be a great feeling if I get to perform in my own country and give my best."

Antil also revealed that Paris Olympics siver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra advised him not to try anything in the final.

"He (Neeraj) sent a message that the atmosphere is great in Paris. Do not try anything new and it will be a great experience for you. And it was a great experience for me in Paris. I loved competing here," he said.

Antil also revealed that the presence of crowd in Paris made it different from Tokyo and the burden of expectations did make him nervous.

India's para javelin throw athlete Sumit Antil. - File
Who Is Sumit Antil, Paris Paralympics Gold Medalist And World Record Holder?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It was a vastly different experience from Tokyo. In Tokyo, there was no crowd. Here, it felt really nice to get the support from the crowd. In Tokyo, not a lot of people knew me. This time, expectations were high. So, there was nervousness as well. But it felt really good to defend my title from Tokyo. That too with a new Paralympics record. So that acted as an icing on the cake."

Defending his gold yet again in Los Angeles is also something that Antil has in his sight.

"Normally in our game, our peak time is when we are 31-32 years. I have won back-to-back gold in Tokyo and Paris and my endeavour would be to score a hat-trick in Los Angeles."

Antil competes in the F64 category where athletes with problems in the lower limb(s), those with prosthesis or affected by leg length difference feature.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  4. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  5. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  2. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  3. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  4. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
  5. Heroes Or Villains? Dubious Roles For Manipur's 'Mothers' And Assam Rifles in Sexual Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  2. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  3. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  4. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  5. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Sangaldan; Rallies To Take Place To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs