Men's Javelin Throw F64 Final Highlights, Paris Paralympics: Sumit Antil Wins Gold Medal

Follow the highlights of the men's javelin throw F64 final here

2 September 2024
India's Sumit Antil posing for the cameras after winning gold in the men's javelin F64 category.
Star javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday became the first Indian man and second from the country to defend the title as he won the F64 category gold with Paralympics record of 70.59m at the Paris Games. The 26-year-old world record holder from Sonipat in Haryana bettered his own earlier Paralympic record of 68.55m set in Tokyo while winning the gold three years ago. His world record stands at 73.29m. Follow the highlights of the men's javelin throw F64 final here
Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates

Welcome to the live coverage of the men's javelin throw F64 final at the Paris Paralympics.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates

Three Indians will be in fray but all eyes will be focussed on Sumit Antil, the defending Paralympics champion and the world record holder in this event. Sandip Sanjay Sargar and Sandeep are the two other Indians in fray.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Start List

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sumit Antil Breaks Paralympics Record

Sumit Antil throws an incredible 69.11m and he has shattered the Paralympics record that he himself had set in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Massive throw and Antil takes the pole position in his very first attempt.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sumit Antil Leads

So now everyone has thrown once and it Sumit Antil who is leading by a massive margin. He is at the top with 69.11. Sandeep is fourth after the first attempt while Sandip is seventh.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sumit Antil Breaks Paralympics Record Again!

SUMIT ANTIL HAS DONE IT AGAIN!

The Paralympics record has nowhere to hid tonight as Sumit Antil's javelin continues to chase it. This time it is 70.59. Champion athlete.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sandip Improves

Sandip improves his first throw of 54.86 to 57.04 and has moved up to the sixth place. Sandeep on the other hand remains fourth with the best of 60 in his first try.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: First Two Attempts Done

Here is the top three right now

  1. Sumit Antil (IND) 70.59

  2. Michal Burian (AUS) 64.89

  3. Dulan Kodithuwakku (SL) 63.61

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sumit Gets 66.66 In 3rd Attempt

And now he has the best three throws in the competition. Sumit Antil is competing with himself. Does not look like there is any competition for him tonight in Paris. Surely, India can set its sight on another gold, there third in the competition.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sandip Improves Again

Sandip gets another improved throw. He registers 58.03 but can not move up in the ladder and remains stuck at the sixth spot.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sandeep Gets Season Best

Sandeep has got his season's best throw in his third attempt and things are looking interesting now. Sandeep remains at the fourth spot with 62.80 but now he has erased the deficit between him and the third placed Sri Lankan to less than one meter.

It could be a double delight for India. Some work needed for that though.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sandip Sanjay Sargar Throws 55.45m

Sandip Sanjay Sargar comes up with 55.45m

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sandeep Stays Fourth

Sandeep throws 60.34m. Stays fourth.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sumit Antil Stays Atop

Sumit Antil's last throw wasn't that good and he fouls it. But he still stays atop of the leaderboard with this 70.59m throw.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Fifth Round

A 58.85m throw for Roman Novak. Sumit Antil throws a 69.04m but he still looks disappointed.

Sandip Sanjay Sargar throws 57.96m. India's Sandeep does a foul throw.

Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku throws a 67.03m in in F44 category - a World Record!

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Sixth And Final Round

IND's Sandip Sanjay Sargar comes up with 56.30m and finishes seventh. Another Indian Sandeep throws 62.55m and finishes fourth.

AUS's Michal Burian finishes third with his final throw of 60.80m.

SL's Dulan Kodithuwakku finishes second with 64.38m.

Sumit Antil throws 66.57m in his final throw with his coach looking disappointed in the background. But that does not matter as he has won GOLD in the F64 category.

Read our Match Report, right HERE.

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final LIVE Updates: Final Results

Sumit Antil has won gold in F64 category.
Sumit Antil has won gold in F64 category. Olympics
