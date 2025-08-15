Silesia Diamond League 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 12th DL Track And Field Meet

Here is all you need to know about the Silesia Diamond League 2025 track and field meet: preview, athletes in action, full schedule and streaming details

Silesia Diamond League 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 12th DL Track And Field Meet
Armand Duplantis competes in the men's pole vault final | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
The Diamond League heads to the iconic Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, for its 12th stop on August 16, 2025. With world-class track and field stars in action, the Silesia Diamond League promises electrifying performances as the season hits its exciting mid-point.

The Silesia meet signals the start of the season’s most critical stretch, with the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the Diamond League Final in Zurich, 27–28 August looming large.

This is where Olympic champions, world record holders, and rising stars go all in, chasing vital points, perfecting their form, and fuelling rivalries that could set the tone for the grand stages ahead.

For Indian fans, the spotlight was firmly on the anticipated Indo-Pak javelin showdown between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem at the Silesia Diamond League 2025. But the build-up fell flat, Chopra pulled out of the event, and Nadeem’s name was absent from the official entry list, dashing hopes of the blockbuster clash.

Tokyo-bound stars will battle for top form and crucial points as the season reaches its climax. The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial will feature sprint sensation Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis among its headline athletes.

The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial promises thrilling track action, with Noah Lyles facing Kishane Thompson in the men’s 100m, joined by Bednarek, Simbine, and US sprinters Coleman, Lindsey, and Bromell.

The women’s 100m features Richardson, Jefferson-Wooden, Ta Lou-Smith, and the Clayton sisters, while Shericka Jackson headlines the 200m and Holloway and Amusan lead the hurdles.

Middle-distance and field events will also excite, with Wanyonyi vs Arop in the men’s 800m. Mondo Duplantis aims higher in pole vault, Tom Walsh and Joe Kovacs clash in shot put, and Hamish Kerr takes on Tamberi in the high jump.

Silesia Diamond League 2025: Players To Watch

  • Noah Lyles (men’s 100m)

  • Kishane Thompson (men’s 100m)

  • Kenneth Bednarek (men’s 100m)

  • Sha’Carri Richardson (women’s 100m)

  • Mondo Duplantis (pole vault)

  • Tom Walsh (shot put)

Silesia Diamond League 2025: DL Events

Men’s Events: Shot Put, High Jump, Pole Vault, 400m Hurdles, 1500m, 100m, Javelin Throw

Women’s Events: Long Jump, 400m, 100m Hurdles, 1500m, 200m, 400m Hurdles, 100m

Silesia Diamond League 2025: Live Streaming

When and where to watch Silesia Diamond League 2025?

The Silesia Diamond League 2025 takes place on Saturday, 16 August, with the main events starting at 5:35 pm IST. Fans can stream the action live on the Diamond League YouTube page, which broadcasts the season in multiple regions.

Get the list of streaming options and information on how to watch in your country, here.

