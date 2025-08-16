Silesia Diamond League Highlights: Thompson Pips Lyles In Men's 100m Final; Duplantis Wins Pole Vault Event With 6.10m

Silesia Diamond League 2025 Highlights: Femke Bol notched up her 29th straight DL victory, while Faith Kipyegon came within a second of the women's 3000m world record. Catch the key updates results from the 12th stop at Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, as it happened

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates Armand Duplantis
Armand Duplantis had broken the men's pole vault record for the 13th time at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. Photo: Boglarka Bodnar/MTI via AP
Another chapter was added to the Noah Lyles-Kishane Thompson men's 100m rivalry as the Jamaican avenged his Paris Olympics loss to the American in Silesia on Saturday (August 16, 2025). In men's pole vault, Mondo Duplantis won as expected, though he could not break the world record this time and finished with a best leap of 6.10m. In the men's javelin throw, where Neeraj Chopra was not participating, Julius Yego won to claim his third Diamond League victory and his first since 2016. Meanwhile, Femke Bol set a new world lead in the women's 400m hurdles with 51.91 to notch up an astonishing 29th consecutive Diamond League triumph, and Faith Kipyegon came within a second of the women's 3000m world record. Catch the highlights from the Silesia Diamond League 2025, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Silesia Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, bringing you all the track and field action from the Silesia Diamond League 2025. Stay tuned for live updates as the diamond events kick off at 5:35 PM IST.

Silesia Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Streaming Details

The action kicks off with the men's shot put final at 5:35pm IST. Fans can live stream the Silesia Diamond League on the Diamond League YouTube channel in India. For streaming options and information on how to watch in other regions, click here.

Silesia Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Men's Shot Put

We are underway at the Slaski Stadion. USA's Joe Kovacs is the first to land a legal throw with 21.82m, and compatriot Payton Otterdahl surpasses him with an effort of 21.94m in his second attempt. It's an all-American top three currently with Adrian Piperi's 21.69m.

Silesia Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Men's Shot Put Final

Payton Otterdahl has strengthened his hold on the top spot with a throw of 22.28m in his fifth attempt. Italy's Leonardo Fabbri has leapfrogged Joe Kovacs with 22.10m in his fourth throw. Kovacs, meanwhile, has not bettered his 21.82m effort yet. Sixth and final round coming up.

Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Men's Shot Put Final Result

And there we have it. Payton Otterdahl finishes on top in the men's shot put final with his 22.28m fifth-attempt throw. He claims his second win of the season and the second Diamond League win of his career. Leonardo Fabbri is second and Joe Kovacs third. Otterdahl, Kovacs and Rajindra Campbell have now all sealed their berths for the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich.

Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: What's Next?

Mondo Duplantis is about to enthrall again. The track and field superstar, who broke the men's pole vault record for a mind-boggling 13th time earlier this week, competes in Silesia with the 6.30m mark in touching distance now. Can he do it yet again? Find out soon, as the event starts in one minute.

Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Men's High Jump

Gianmarco Tamberi suffers an early exit in the men's high jump. The Olympic gold medallist cannot clear 2.18m and is the first to bow out. Juvaughn Harrison and Jan Stefela currently lead the charge with perfect cards up to 2.25m.

Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Women's 400m Final

Olympic and Diamond League champion Marileidy Paulino comes from behind to clinch victory in the women's 400m final. Salwa Eid Naser began strongly and appeared set to win the race, but Paulino zoomed ahead in the final straight and ended up first with a timing of 49.18s. Naser is not far behind with 49.27s and Henriette Jaeger comes in third with 49.83s.

Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Women's Long Jump Result

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Jasmine Moore wins the women's long jump final with a best leap of 6.85m. Hilary Kpatcha and Claire Bryant are second and third, respectively with 6.83m to both. All three women seal qualification for the Wanda Diamond League final.

Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Women's 3000m Result

Faith Kipyegon comes really close to smashing the world record, before falling just one second short. The Kenyan is alone in the final stretch and gives it her all, ending up with 8:07.04. She sets a new meeting record, an African record as well as a Diamond League record.

Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Men's 100m Final Result

Another chapter is added to the burgeoning Noah Lyles-Kishane Thompson rivalry. It is Thompson who prevails in Silesia, powering through the field to come in at 9.87, three hundreds of a second ahead of Lyles. He thus avenges his loss in the Olympic final and gears up in earnest for the World Championships. "The race went alright," Thompson coolly states later.

Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Men's Pole Vault Final Result

As has become routinely familiar now, Mondo Duplantis wins the pole vault event in Silesia. He is unable to break the world record this time, however, proving he is human after all. The Swedish-American athlete notches up a respectable 6.10m mark en route victory. Emmanouil Karalis of Greece is second with 6.00m.

Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Other Results

In the men's javelin throw, where Neeraj Chopra was not participating, Julius Yego won to claim his third Diamond League victory and his first since 2016 with 83.60m. Shericka Jackson wards off Brittany Brown to take the women's 200m title with 22.17s, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clocks 10.66s to equal the meeting record in the women's 100m.

Over in the men's 400m hurdles, Karsten Warholm delights the crowd with a superb 46.28s, a Diamond League record, and USA's Yared Nuguse wins the men's 1500m in 3:33.19. Meanwhile, Femke Bol sets a new world lead in the women's 400m hurdles with 51.91 to notch up an astonishing 29th consecutive Diamond League triumph.

