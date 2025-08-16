Silesia Diamond League Highlights: Thompson Pips Lyles In Men's 100m Final; Duplantis Wins Pole Vault Event With 6.10m

Armand Duplantis had broken the men's pole vault record for the 13th time at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. Photo: Boglarka Bodnar/MTI via AP

Another chapter was added to the Noah Lyles-Kishane Thompson men's 100m rivalry as the Jamaican avenged his Paris Olympics loss to the American in Silesia on Saturday (August 16, 2025). In men's pole vault, Mondo Duplantis won as expected, though he could not break the world record this time and finished with a best leap of 6.10m. In the men's javelin throw, where Neeraj Chopra was not participating, Julius Yego won to claim his third Diamond League victory and his first since 2016. Meanwhile, Femke Bol set a new world lead in the women's 400m hurdles with 51.91 to notch up an astonishing 29th consecutive Diamond League triumph, and Faith Kipyegon came within a second of the women's 3000m world record. Catch the highlights from the Silesia Diamond League 2025, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Aug 2025, 04:04:52 pm IST Silesia Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Hello! Hello, we’re back with another live blog, bringing you all the track and field action from the Silesia Diamond League 2025. Stay tuned for live updates as the diamond events kick off at 5:35 PM IST.

16 Aug 2025, 05:27:59 pm IST Silesia Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Streaming Details The action kicks off with the men's shot put final at 5:35pm IST. Fans can live stream the Silesia Diamond League on the Diamond League YouTube channel in India. For streaming options and information on how to watch in other regions, click here.

16 Aug 2025, 05:58:08 pm IST Silesia Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Men's Shot Put We are underway at the Slaski Stadion. USA's Joe Kovacs is the first to land a legal throw with 21.82m, and compatriot Payton Otterdahl surpasses him with an effort of 21.94m in his second attempt. It's an all-American top three currently with Adrian Piperi's 21.69m.

16 Aug 2025, 06:27:34 pm IST Silesia Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Men's Shot Put Final Payton Otterdahl has strengthened his hold on the top spot with a throw of 22.28m in his fifth attempt. Italy's Leonardo Fabbri has leapfrogged Joe Kovacs with 22.10m in his fourth throw. Kovacs, meanwhile, has not bettered his 21.82m effort yet. Sixth and final round coming up.

16 Aug 2025, 06:43:18 pm IST Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Men's Shot Put Final Result And there we have it. Payton Otterdahl finishes on top in the men's shot put final with his 22.28m fifth-attempt throw. He claims his second win of the season and the second Diamond League win of his career. Leonardo Fabbri is second and Joe Kovacs third. Otterdahl, Kovacs and Rajindra Campbell have now all sealed their berths for the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich.

16 Aug 2025, 07:02:49 pm IST Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: What's Next? Mondo Duplantis is about to enthrall again. The track and field superstar, who broke the men's pole vault record for a mind-boggling 13th time earlier this week, competes in Silesia with the 6.30m mark in touching distance now. Can he do it yet again? Find out soon, as the event starts in one minute.

16 Aug 2025, 07:35:20 pm IST Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Men's High Jump Gianmarco Tamberi suffers an early exit in the men's high jump. The Olympic gold medallist cannot clear 2.18m and is the first to bow out. Juvaughn Harrison and Jan Stefela currently lead the charge with perfect cards up to 2.25m.

16 Aug 2025, 07:49:27 pm IST Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Women's 400m Final Olympic and Diamond League champion Marileidy Paulino comes from behind to clinch victory in the women's 400m final. Salwa Eid Naser began strongly and appeared set to win the race, but Paulino zoomed ahead in the final straight and ended up first with a timing of 49.18s. Naser is not far behind with 49.27s and Henriette Jaeger comes in third with 49.83s.

16 Aug 2025, 08:04:32 pm IST Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Women's Long Jump Result Paris Olympics bronze medallist Jasmine Moore wins the women's long jump final with a best leap of 6.85m. Hilary Kpatcha and Claire Bryant are second and third, respectively with 6.83m to both. All three women seal qualification for the Wanda Diamond League final.

16 Aug 2025, 08:35:47 pm IST Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Women's 3000m Result Faith Kipyegon comes really close to smashing the world record, before falling just one second short. The Kenyan is alone in the final stretch and gives it her all, ending up with 8:07.04. She sets a new meeting record, an African record as well as a Diamond League record.

16 Aug 2025, 09:03:45 pm IST Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Men's 100m Final Result Another chapter is added to the burgeoning Noah Lyles-Kishane Thompson rivalry. It is Thompson who prevails in Silesia, powering through the field to come in at 9.87, three hundreds of a second ahead of Lyles. He thus avenges his loss in the Olympic final and gears up in earnest for the World Championships. "The race went alright," Thompson coolly states later.

16 Aug 2025, 09:46:04 pm IST Silesia Diamond League LIVE Updates: Men's Pole Vault Final Result As has become routinely familiar now, Mondo Duplantis wins the pole vault event in Silesia. He is unable to break the world record this time, however, proving he is human after all. The Swedish-American athlete notches up a respectable 6.10m mark en route victory. Emmanouil Karalis of Greece is second with 6.00m.