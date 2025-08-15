Neeraj Chopra’s Wife Himani Mor Rejects Rs 1.5 Crore Job Offer Abroad – See Reason Why

Himani Mor, wife of Neeraj Chopra, rejected a ₹1.5 crore US sports job to start her own sports business
Mor, 26, is a former professional tennis player, who turned to entrepreneurship after her retirement in May
Himani Mor married Neeraj Chopra in January and is currently in Europe as he trains for the World Athletics Championships
Himani Mor, wife of two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, has declined an INR 1.5 crore sports-related job offer in the United States in order to launch her own business venture in the sports industry, her father revealed. Mor, a former professional tennis player, chose to step away from her playing career to focus on entrepreneurship.
“She (Mor) turned down a ₹1.5 crore sports-related job offer in the USA and instead will focus on her own business now,” Chand Mor told Dainik Bhaskar.
Himani Mor married javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh in January 2025. The couple are currently in Europe, where Neeraj is undergoing intensive training for a packed competition schedule ahead.
Chopra has recently withdrawn from the Silesia Diamond League event in Poland, where he could have faced Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. However, both Nadeem and Chopra have skipped the event.
Instead, fans will likely see India’s ‘Golden Boy’ in the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, set to feature the men’s javelin throw on 17 and 18 September.
Who Is Himani Mor?
Himani Mor, the wife of Neeraj Chopra, is a 26-year-old former professional tennis player and businesswoman. She is an alumnus of Delhi University, and then proceeded to pursue Sports and Fitness Management from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.
After completing her education in May, she retired from tennis and planned to start her own business.
During her playing days, Mor was considered one of the brightest players in Haryana. She was ranked 42nd nationally in singles and 27th in doubles, securing a national presence in tennis around 2018. She spent 14 weeks in the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) Top 30 doubles rankings.