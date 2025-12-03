Sanchar Saathi Downloads Jump Tenfold On Tuesday, DoT Claims

The government’s cyber safety app, Sanchar Saathi, saw an unexpected surge in public interest on Tuesday, with downloads rising from a daily average of about 60,000 to nearly 6 lakh.
A senior DoT official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the jump and noted that 1.5 crore people had already downloaded the app before the order was issued.
Officials also addressed privacy concerns, saying Sanchar Saathi accesses only the data users permit during each fraud-reporting interaction.
The government’s cyber safety app, Sanchar Saathi, saw an unexpected surge in public interest on Tuesday, with downloads rising from a daily average of about 60,000 to nearly 6 lakh, according to DoT sources. The spike came even as Opposition leaders and several industry experts criticised the Centre’s directive requiring all mobile manufacturers to pre-install the app.
A senior DoT official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the jump and noted that 1.5 crore people had already downloaded the app before the order was issued. The November 28 directive mandates that the app be visible and accessible when a device is first switched on and that its features are not restricted. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has clarified that users are free to delete the app if they choose.
DoT sources stressed that the requirement applies only to manufacturers, not end users. They said the wording simply prevents companies from hiding or crippling the app while claiming compliance.
Officials also addressed privacy concerns, saying Sanchar Saathi accesses only the data users permit during each fraud-reporting interaction. The app requests phone-call and SMS permissions solely to verify an active SIM and complete one-time registration, similar to OTP processes used by banking and UPI apps.
The app may also use the camera to scan IMEI numbers or capture evidence of suspicious calls or messages. Officials maintained it does not access contacts, other apps, location, the microphone, Bluetooth, or any other private data without explicit user consent. Users can revoke permissions or uninstall the app at any time.
Reactions from experts remain mixed. Amol Kulkarni of CUTS International said enforcing pre-installation without public consultation raises concerns about expecting blind trust in the government.
Sanjeev Kumar of Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India said the move is driven by a serious telecom security crisis. He noted that the app helps verify genuine devices and enables reporting of stolen phones and fraudulent communications.
Kumar added that the government’s push comes amid what authorities describe as a “peak menace” of digital arrest scams, where criminals impersonate law-enforcement officials to extort victims. The Supreme Court recently directed the CBI to investigate such cases nationwide, underscoring their severity.
He said Sanchar Saathi is positioned as a frontline defence for citizens, particularly seniors who are frequently targeted by these scams.
With PTI inputs