Govt Orders Phone Makers To Preinstall Sanchar Saathi, Raising Privacy Fears

The government has directed all smartphone manufacturers in India to pre-install the cybersecurity app Sanchar Saathi on every new handset — and make the app non-removable. The order, issued on November 28, 2025, grants companies 90 days to comply; for devices already in inventory or transit, the app must be pushed via a software update.
Launched earlier this year, Sanchar Saathi lets users verify a phone’s IMEI, check legitimacy of devices, report and block lost or stolen mobiles, and flag fraudulent SIM connections. According to government data, the app has already helped block millions of fake or stolen devices and shut down many illegitimate connections.
Under the new mandate, the app must appear immediately when a user sets up a new phone, and its features must remain active. The government says the aim is to curb rising cyber-fraud, prevent resale of stolen phones, and strengthen overall telecom security infrastructure.
The directive affects all major smartphone brands sold in India — including both global and domestic firms. At least for phones entering the market from March 2026 onward, Sanchar Saathi will be a default feature.
The App Sparks Privacy Concerns
The mandatory preinstallation of the Sanchar Saathi app has triggered privacy concerns among mobile phone users because the app requires deep access to device identifiers, SIM information and telecom data to function. Making it non-removable raises fears of government overreach, potential surveillance and the possibility of continuous background data collection without user consent.
Social media platforms are filled with complains about the privacy matters and arguments have been raised on how users should retain the right to control what software is installed on their personal devices, especially when it involves sensitive data like IMEI, SIM records and phone activity. Concerns also include unclear data-retention policies, risk of misuse, and weak oversight mechanisms for such a centralised system.