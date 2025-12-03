Amid Privacy Concerns, Scindia Assures No Snooping Through Sanchar Saathi App

Amid rising privacy concerns over the Sanchar Saathi app, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday assured that the application neither enables snooping nor will it be used for that purpose.
Amid rising privacy concerns over the Sanchar Saathi app, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday assured that the application neither enables snooping nor will it be used for that purpose.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Scindia emphasised that the ministry is open to revising the order on app installation on devices, depending on user feedback.
Responding to a supplementary question from Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda regarding potential snooping, Scindia said, “Sanchar Saathi app se na snooping sambhav hai, no snooping hoga.”
The ministry’s directive, issued on November 28, mandates that all mobile phone manufacturers pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on new handsets sold in India. Existing devices are also to receive the app via a software update. This move has sparked debate, with concerns raised about whether the app could be used to access users’ messages.
Scindia clarified that the app is designed to safeguard users, not intrude on their privacy. “The government wants to give choices to consumers,” he said, noting that the app will remain non-operational for users who have not registered, and it can be deleted if desired.
Since its launch, the Sanchar Saathi app has been downloaded around 1.5 crore times. According to the minister, the portal and app have already helped trace 26 lakh stolen handsets, return 7 lakh of them to their owners, disconnect 41 lakh mobile connections, and block 6 lakh fraudulent activities.
The ministry’s order also requires mobile phone companies to ensure that the pre-installed app is clearly visible and accessible to users at first use or during device setup, with all functionalities fully enabled.
With PTI inputs