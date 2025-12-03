Read Everything About the Controversial Sanchar Saathi App

Opposition Outrage: Congress, AAP and other parties call the app a “snooping tool,” demanding transparency on its data access and legal basis.
Industry Pushback: Several smartphone manufacturers including Apple expressed reservations about pre-installing a non-removable app, citing global privacy norms.
Centre says, 'Sanchar Saathi improves user safety and curbs cyber fraud', denying any infringement on privacy.
What is Sanchar Saathi App? Is It Mandatory for Everyone?
It is a government-mandated cybersecurity app designed to help users verify the authenticity of mobile phones and detect theft. It is now required to come pre-installed on all new smartphones in India, Meaning if anyone buys a new smartphone will get the app already installed in it if the respective telecom company adheres to the rules of union Department of Telecommunications.
How the App Might Violates Privacy?
Critics have warned, because the app must remain on the phone and cannot be uninstalled, it could enable widespread surveillance of calls, messages and location data, raising serious privacy and civil-liberties concerns.
Right to Privacy - Fundamental Right granted by the Indian Constitution
The Right to Privacy, upheld as a fundamental right under Article 21 of Indian constitution by the Supreme Court in the 2017 Puttaswamy judgment, safeguards an individual’s dignity, autonomy, and personal data from undue interference by the state or private entities. It ensures that every citizen is protected against unwarranted intrusion into their personal life, whether digital or physical. Importantly, any limitation on this right must pass the tests of legality, necessity, and proportionality, meaning the government can act only with clear lawful grounds and for a justified, carefully measured purpose.
Political Uproar against the App
A major political storm has erupted over the Centre’s decision to mandate the Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones with opposition parties alleging that the move compromises citizens’ privacy and opens the door to state-enabled surveillance.
The backlash intensified on Tuesday as several political leaders, activists, and telecom industry representatives publicly questioned both the intention and implementation of the directive.
The Indian National Congress was among the first to criticise the app, calling it a “government-sponsored snooping tool.” Senior leaders argued that forcing users to keep the app on their devices, without the option to uninstall it — violates constitutional protections around privacy and digital autonomy. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the move as “another step toward authoritarianism,” warning that India was being nudged toward a surveillance state.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders echoed similar concerns. Manish Sisodia labelled Sanchar Saathi “a modern Pegasus,” alleging that it could potentially access sensitive information such as locations, call logs and device activity. Several other opposition voices — from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to civil society commentators — also raised voices, calling the directive undemocratic and demanding immediate parliamentary scrutiny.
What is the response of Telecom companies?
Meanwhile, the pushback is not limited to political circles. Smartphone manufacturers, including some of the sector’s biggest players, have privately conveyed reservations to the government. Companies are reportedly concerned about data-security obligations, global privacy norms, and the lack of prior consultation before issuing such a technical mandate. Industry sources indicate that a few major brands have either declined to pre-install the app or are still evaluating compliance, especially as the app is expected to remain undeletable.
Though Apple and Samsung aren't keen for pre installation of the app, it seeks middle way and negotiating with the telecom ministry, according to media reports, while other manufacturers haven't declared their stance or way forward yet.
The government's defence
The government, however, maintains that Sanchar Saathi is designed purely as a safety tool — intended to prevent cyber fraud, curb digital impersonation, and help track stolen devices. It has insisted that the mandate strengthens cybersecurity for ordinary users and does not compromise personal data.
The controversy is expected to escalate in Parliament during the winter session, with the opposition preparing to demand a full explanation of the app’s architecture, data-handling protocols and legal basis for compulsory installation.