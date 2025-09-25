India At World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full Squad, Key Events, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Preview: Get the full India squad, events, and players to watch for the 2025 WPAC, which will be held in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
India At World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full Squad, Key Events, Players To Watch
Sumit Antil won gold medal at Paris and Tokyo Paralympics with new world record in Javelin Throw.
India will step into the global para-sport spotlight by hosting the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time, welcoming athletes from across the world to compete in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5.

The championships will see around 2,200 athletes from over 100 countries competing in 186 medal events. India are fielding their biggest-ever contingent at World Para Athletics Championship, a 73-member squad, including 35 debutants and 19 women, giving the nation their strongest shot yet at a record medal haul.

As part of preparations for the championships, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has given the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium track a transformation.

The worn-out surface that had carried athletes since the 2010 Commonwealth Games has been replaced with a sleek, two-toned Mondotrack in striking shades of blue, bringing a fresh, world-class arena to life.

India's Flag Bearers

India’s flag bearers will be Dharambir Nain, Paris Paralympics club throw gold medallist, and sprinter Preeti Pal, who won two bronze medals at Paris 2024 and two more at the Kobe World Championships. Their selection sets the tone for the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

India’s Star Para-Athletes to Watch

Sumit Antil

The poster boy of Indian para-athletics, Sumit Antil is one of the biggest stars to watch. This powerhouse javelin thrower doesn’t just win, he breaks records while doing it. A double Paralympic gold medalist in the men’s F64 javelin (2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris), he also enters the championships as the defending champion from the last edition, with record throws of 68.55m and 70.59m.

Simran Singh

For Simran Singh, the JLN Stadium is home, she trains and lives there. Winning on her home turf would be the perfect stage for this visually impaired sprint sensation, who has already claimed bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games, and gold at the 2024 World Championships in Kobe.

Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh was one of the stars at the Paris Paralympics, and his gold-winning celebration captured everyone’s attention. Known for his sharp technique and clutch performances, Singh is a key athlete to watch as India aims to add more medals on home soil at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Deepthi Jeevanji

A key athlete to watch in the 400m T20, Deepthi Jeevanji claimed bronze at Paris 2024 and broke the world record with a 55.06s run at the 2024 World Championships, surpassing her 2023 Asian Para Games mark. Her speed and form make her a top medal contender.

Yogesh Kathuniya

A standout in men’s discus throw, Yogesh Kathuniya clinched silver in the F56 event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and is set to represent India once again at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, making him a strong contender on the world stage.

India At World Para Athletics Championships - Total Medals

Indian para-athletes have so far won a total of 45 medals at the World Para Athletics Championships, 13 gold, 15 silver, and 17 bronze, with their best performance coming at the 2024 Kobe edition.

That year marked a standout showing for India, as several athletes not only reached the podium but also set new personal, national, and world records, highlighting the nation’s growing strength and consistency on the global para-athletics stage.

India At Last Five World Para Athletics Championships

Year Championship Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals
2015 Doha IPC Athletics World Championships 0 2 0 2
2017 London World Para Athletics Championships 1 2 2 5
2019 Dubai World Para Athletics Championships 2 2 5 9
2023 Paris World Para Athletics Championships 3 4 3 10
2024 Kobe World Para Athletics Championships 6 5 6 17

India's Full Squad For 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Player Name Gender Event
Ajeet Singh Male Javelin F45/46
Banti Male High Jump T44/64
Birbhadra Singh Male Discus Throw F57
Devender Kumar Male Discus Throw F43/44
Dharambir Male Club Throw F51
Hanry Male Discus Throw F37
Manjeet Male Javelin F12/13
Manu Male Shot Put F37
Mohd Yasser Male Shot Put F45/46
Navdeep Male Javelin F40/41
Nishad Kumar Male High Jump T45/46/47
Pardeep Male Discus Throw F43/44
Pardeep Male Long Jump T43/44
Parveen Male Shot Put F45/46
Praveen Kumar Male High Jump T44/64
Rahul Male High Jump T42/63
Ram Pal Male High Jump T45/46/47
Rinku Male Javelin F45/46
Sagar Male Shot Put F11
Sandeep Male Javelin F42/44
Sandeep Male 200m T44
Sumit Antil Male Javelin F61-64
Vikas Male Long Jump T45/46/47
Vishu Male Long Jump T12
Banothu Akira Nandan Male 400m T35/38
Varun Singh Bhati Male High Jump T42/63
Rakeshbhai Bhatt Male 100m T37
Hem Chandra Male Javelin F55/56/57
Dharmaraj Solairaj Male Long Jump T62/64
Dilip Mahadu Gavit Male 400m T45/46/47
Monu Ghangas Male Shot Put, Discus Throw F11
Mahendra Gurjar Male Long Jump, Javelin T42/61/63, F42/44
Sundar Singh Gurjar Male Javelin F45/46
Hokato Hotozhe Sema Male Shot Put F56/57
Shubham Juyal Male Shot Put F56/57
Atul Kaushik Male Discus Throw F57
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari Male Shot Put F45/46
Yogesh Kathuniya Male Discus Throw F54/55/56
Pardeep Kumar Male Discus Throw, Javelin F62/F64; F61/64
Parveen Kumar Male Javelin F55/56/57
Pradeep Kumar Male Javelin F52/53/54
Priyansh Kumar Male Discus Throw F57
Shailesh Kumar Male High Jump T42/63
Mit Bharatbhai Patel Male Long T43/44
Soman Rana Male Shot Put F56/57
Unni Renu Male Long Jump T43/44
Ravi Rongali Male Shot Put F40
Sandip Sanjay Sagar Male Javelin F42/44
Ajay Singh Male Long Jump T45/46/47
Pushpendra Singh Male Javelin F42/44
Pranav Soorma Male Club Throw F51
Sagar Thayat Male Discus Throw F43/44
Shreyansh Trivedi Male 100m T37
Ayush Verma Male Shot Put F53
Dayawanti Female Shot Put; Discus Throw F61-64; F62/F64
Karamjyoti Female Discus Throw F54/55
Pooja Female Discus Throw F54/55
Sharmila Female Shot Put F55/56/57
Simran Female 100m, 200m; T12
Ekta Bhyan Female Club Throw F51
Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya Female 400m T45/46/47
Suresh Nimisha Female Long Jump T45/46/47
Bhavanaben Ajabaji Female Javelin F45/46
Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav Female Shot Put F34
Keerthika Jayachandran Female Shot Put F53/54
Deepthi Jeevanji Female 400m T20
Sakshi Kasana Female Discus Throw F54/55
Anandhi Kulanthaisamy Female Club Throw F31/32
Kanchan Lakhani Female Discus Throw F51/53
Kashish Lakra Female Club Throw F51
Preeti Pal Female 100m; 200m T35
Suchitra Parida Female Javelin F55/56
Amisha Rawat Female Shot Put F45/46

What To Expect From Indian Squad At World Para Athletics Championships 2025?

PCI President Devendra Jhajharia has predicted a medal haul of over 20 as India gears up to host the World Para Athletics Championships 2025. Indian para-athletes have steadily improved with each edition, showcasing stronger performances on the global stage.

At the Paris 2024 Paralympics, track and field contributed 17 of India’s 29 medals, including four golds, the highest from any single discipline. This year, a record 73 athletes will represent the host nation, including 35 debutants, aiming to build on the 17-medal haul, with six golds, achieved at the 2024 Kobe Championships. With a mix of experienced stars and fresh talent, India will be looking to make a strong mark on home soil.

World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Live Streaming

Prasar Bharti holds the official broadcast rights for India, with all events airing live on Doordarshan’s national channel and digital platforms, including DD Sports and the Waves app.

