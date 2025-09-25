India At World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full Squad, Key Events, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

India will step into the global para-sport spotlight by hosting the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time, welcoming athletes from across the world to compete in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5.
The championships will see around 2,200 athletes from over 100 countries competing in 186 medal events. India are fielding their biggest-ever contingent at World Para Athletics Championship, a 73-member squad, including 35 debutants and 19 women, giving the nation their strongest shot yet at a record medal haul.
As part of preparations for the championships, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has given the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium track a transformation.
The worn-out surface that had carried athletes since the 2010 Commonwealth Games has been replaced with a sleek, two-toned Mondotrack in striking shades of blue, bringing a fresh, world-class arena to life.
India's Flag Bearers
India’s flag bearers will be Dharambir Nain, Paris Paralympics club throw gold medallist, and sprinter Preeti Pal, who won two bronze medals at Paris 2024 and two more at the Kobe World Championships. Their selection sets the tone for the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
India’s Star Para-Athletes to Watch
Sumit Antil
The poster boy of Indian para-athletics, Sumit Antil is one of the biggest stars to watch. This powerhouse javelin thrower doesn’t just win, he breaks records while doing it. A double Paralympic gold medalist in the men’s F64 javelin (2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris), he also enters the championships as the defending champion from the last edition, with record throws of 68.55m and 70.59m.
Simran Singh
For Simran Singh, the JLN Stadium is home, she trains and lives there. Winning on her home turf would be the perfect stage for this visually impaired sprint sensation, who has already claimed bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games, and gold at the 2024 World Championships in Kobe.
Navdeep Singh
Navdeep Singh was one of the stars at the Paris Paralympics, and his gold-winning celebration captured everyone’s attention. Known for his sharp technique and clutch performances, Singh is a key athlete to watch as India aims to add more medals on home soil at the World Para Athletics Championships.
Deepthi Jeevanji
A key athlete to watch in the 400m T20, Deepthi Jeevanji claimed bronze at Paris 2024 and broke the world record with a 55.06s run at the 2024 World Championships, surpassing her 2023 Asian Para Games mark. Her speed and form make her a top medal contender.
Yogesh Kathuniya
A standout in men’s discus throw, Yogesh Kathuniya clinched silver in the F56 event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and is set to represent India once again at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, making him a strong contender on the world stage.
India At World Para Athletics Championships - Total Medals
Indian para-athletes have so far won a total of 45 medals at the World Para Athletics Championships, 13 gold, 15 silver, and 17 bronze, with their best performance coming at the 2024 Kobe edition.
That year marked a standout showing for India, as several athletes not only reached the podium but also set new personal, national, and world records, highlighting the nation’s growing strength and consistency on the global para-athletics stage.
India At Last Five World Para Athletics Championships
|Year
|Championship
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total Medals
|2015
|Doha IPC Athletics World Championships
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2017
|London World Para Athletics Championships
|1
|2
|2
|5
|2019
|Dubai World Para Athletics Championships
|2
|2
|5
|9
|2023
|Paris World Para Athletics Championships
|3
|4
|3
|10
|2024
|Kobe World Para Athletics Championships
|6
|5
|6
|17
India's Full Squad For 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
|Player Name
|Gender
|Event
|Ajeet Singh
|Male
|Javelin F45/46
|Banti
|Male
|High Jump T44/64
|Birbhadra Singh
|Male
|Discus Throw F57
|Devender Kumar
|Male
|Discus Throw F43/44
|Dharambir
|Male
|Club Throw F51
|Hanry
|Male
|Discus Throw F37
|Manjeet
|Male
|Javelin F12/13
|Manu
|Male
|Shot Put F37
|Mohd Yasser
|Male
|Shot Put F45/46
|Navdeep
|Male
|Javelin F40/41
|Nishad Kumar
|Male
|High Jump T45/46/47
|Pardeep
|Male
|Discus Throw F43/44
|Pardeep
|Male
|Long Jump T43/44
|Parveen
|Male
|Shot Put F45/46
|Praveen Kumar
|Male
|High Jump T44/64
|Rahul
|Male
|High Jump T42/63
|Ram Pal
|Male
|High Jump T45/46/47
|Rinku
|Male
|Javelin F45/46
|Sagar
|Male
|Shot Put F11
|Sandeep
|Male
|Javelin F42/44
|Sandeep
|Male
|200m T44
|Sumit Antil
|Male
|Javelin F61-64
|Vikas
|Male
|Long Jump T45/46/47
|Vishu
|Male
|Long Jump T12
|Banothu Akira Nandan
|Male
|400m T35/38
|Varun Singh Bhati
|Male
|High Jump T42/63
|Rakeshbhai Bhatt
|Male
|100m T37
|Hem Chandra
|Male
|Javelin F55/56/57
|Dharmaraj Solairaj
|Male
|Long Jump T62/64
|Dilip Mahadu Gavit
|Male
|400m T45/46/47
|Monu Ghangas
|Male
|Shot Put, Discus Throw F11
|Mahendra Gurjar
|Male
|Long Jump, Javelin T42/61/63, F42/44
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Male
|Javelin F45/46
|Hokato Hotozhe Sema
|Male
|Shot Put F56/57
|Shubham Juyal
|Male
|Shot Put F56/57
|Atul Kaushik
|Male
|Discus Throw F57
|Sachin Sarjerao Khilari
|Male
|Shot Put F45/46
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Male
|Discus Throw F54/55/56
|Pardeep Kumar
|Male
|Discus Throw, Javelin F62/F64; F61/64
|Parveen Kumar
|Male
|Javelin F55/56/57
|Pradeep Kumar
|Male
|Javelin F52/53/54
|Priyansh Kumar
|Male
|Discus Throw F57
|Shailesh Kumar
|Male
|High Jump T42/63
|Mit Bharatbhai Patel
|Male
|Long T43/44
|Soman Rana
|Male
|Shot Put F56/57
|Unni Renu
|Male
|Long Jump T43/44
|Ravi Rongali
|Male
|Shot Put F40
|Sandip Sanjay Sagar
|Male
|Javelin F42/44
|Ajay Singh
|Male
|Long Jump T45/46/47
|Pushpendra Singh
|Male
|Javelin F42/44
|Pranav Soorma
|Male
|Club Throw F51
|Sagar Thayat
|Male
|Discus Throw F43/44
|Shreyansh Trivedi
|Male
|100m T37
|Ayush Verma
|Male
|Shot Put F53
|Dayawanti
|Female
|Shot Put; Discus Throw F61-64; F62/F64
|Karamjyoti
|Female
|Discus Throw F54/55
|Pooja
|Female
|Discus Throw F54/55
|Sharmila
|Female
|Shot Put F55/56/57
|Simran
|Female
|100m, 200m; T12
|Ekta Bhyan
|Female
|Club Throw F51
|Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya
|Female
|400m T45/46/47
|Suresh Nimisha
|Female
|Long Jump T45/46/47
|Bhavanaben Ajabaji
|Female
|Javelin F45/46
|Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav
|Female
|Shot Put F34
|Keerthika Jayachandran
|Female
|Shot Put F53/54
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Female
|400m T20
|Sakshi Kasana
|Female
|Discus Throw F54/55
|Anandhi Kulanthaisamy
|Female
|Club Throw F31/32
|Kanchan Lakhani
|Female
|Discus Throw F51/53
|Kashish Lakra
|Female
|Club Throw F51
|Preeti Pal
|Female
|100m; 200m T35
|Suchitra Parida
|Female
|Javelin F55/56
|Amisha Rawat
|Female
|Shot Put F45/46
What To Expect From Indian Squad At World Para Athletics Championships 2025?
PCI President Devendra Jhajharia has predicted a medal haul of over 20 as India gears up to host the World Para Athletics Championships 2025. Indian para-athletes have steadily improved with each edition, showcasing stronger performances on the global stage.
At the Paris 2024 Paralympics, track and field contributed 17 of India’s 29 medals, including four golds, the highest from any single discipline. This year, a record 73 athletes will represent the host nation, including 35 debutants, aiming to build on the 17-medal haul, with six golds, achieved at the 2024 Kobe Championships. With a mix of experienced stars and fresh talent, India will be looking to make a strong mark on home soil.
World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Live Streaming
Prasar Bharti holds the official broadcast rights for India, with all events airing live on Doordarshan’s national channel and digital platforms, including DD Sports and the Waves app.