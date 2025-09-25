India At World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full Squad, Key Events, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Sumit Antil

The poster boy of Indian para-athletics, Sumit Antil is one of the biggest stars to watch. This powerhouse javelin thrower doesn’t just win, he breaks records while doing it. A double Paralympic gold medalist in the men’s F64 javelin (2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris), he also enters the championships as the defending champion from the last edition, with record throws of 68.55m and 70.59m.