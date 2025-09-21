World Para Athletics Championships 2025 will be held from 27 Sept–5 Oct with 2,200+ athletes from 104 countries across 186 events
India is gearing to host the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships from 27th September to 5th October at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Ahead of the championship, Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics (WPA), spoke about its potential impact.
He said the event could draw greater attention to Para sports in India and encourage wider participation. "Choosing India to host this championship is significant, given the growth of Para sports over the past decade. India has made strides not only in performance but also in supporting athletes and promoting inclusivity," he noted.
Over 2,200 athletes and support staff from 104 countries, including world champions and Paralympic medallists, will compete across 186 medal events.
Fitzgerald pointed to India’s improvements in Para athletics, noting the rise from two silver medals at the Doha 2015 World Championships to 17 medals, including six gold, at last year’s Worlds in Kobe.
"This reflects the efforts of the Paralympic Committee of India and investments in infrastructure, recognition, and athlete support," he added.
Earlier, at the launch of the World Championships logo and mascot 'Viraaj', Fitzgerald described the championship as an engaging and inclusive event. "PCI’s vision and India’s interest in Para sports are encouraging, and we look forward to the championship taking place,” he said.
He also noted that the event provides a chance to increase the visibility of Para sports and engage younger audiences. "With India’s large youth population, this championship can help promote inclusivity and encourage the next generation of athletes," Fitzgerald said.
India's Preparations For World Para Athletics Championships 2025
In preparation, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been upgraded with a new Mondo track, similar to the surface used at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Additional improvements include a Para-friendly gym, accessibility upgrades, and two new long jump pits, one designed for Para athletes.
Fitzgerald added that hosting major events helps strengthen infrastructure and sports culture. “The Mondo track benefits both current and future athletes by providing exposure to international-standard facilities,” he said.
India has also seen steady improvements in performance at the Paralympics. The Tokyo 2020 Games saw 19 medals, which was followed by 29 medals at Paris 2024, including seven golds.
The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will feature 184 medal events, including 100 for men, 83 for women, and one mixed event.