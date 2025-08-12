World Para Athletics Championships: Laying Of Mondo Tracks At Delhi's JLN Almost Complete

Preparations for the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi are progressing on schedule, with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia confirming the laying of Mondo tracks at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. These tracks are for both the competition venue and training area, with organisers expecting completion by September 1. India hosts this global para-athletics showcase for the first time, with the event scheduled from September 27 to October 5. Jhajharia stated, "Our aim is to host a hugely successful championships in all aspects and strengthen India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics."