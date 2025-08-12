World Para Athletics Championships: Laying Of Mondo Tracks At Delhi's JLN Almost Complete

Preparations for the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi are progressing on schedule, with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia confirming the laying of Mondo tracks at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. These tracks are for both the competition venue and training area, with organisers expecting completion by September 1. India hosts this global para-athletics showcase for the first time, with the event scheduled from September 27 to October 5. Jhajharia stated, "Our aim is to host a hugely successful championships in all aspects and strengthen India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics."
Track Completion, Certification, and Strategic Hosting
Devendra Jhajharia confirmed that Mondo track laying is 95 per cent complete within the main stadium and the training area.
He explained to PTI in an interview, ‘Laying the base takes a lot of time; topping the base with Mondo does not take much time.’ Work on the base has concluded with Mondo topping now underway. He added that everything will be complete by September 1.
Other preparations, including athlete transportation, accommodation, and logistics for escorts and officials, are also on schedule. World Athletics experts will visit to certify the tracks once complete.
Jhajharia noted, ‘It should not take much time’ to secure certification, highlighting the ample time between September 1 and September 27. He described having Mondo tracks in both competition and training areas as ‘a big thing,’ stressing that it means ‘Our athletes—both able-bodied and para—will now be able to train and compete on Mondo tracks,’ which he added are ‘widely used now.’
Para-Friendly Facilities and High Participation
Jhajharia, a celebrated para javelin thrower with two Paralympic gold medals and one silver, stated that organisers have ‘left no stone unturned’ to conduct a para-friendly event of the ‘highest order.’ He confirmed, ‘We have contracted the DTC,’ adding that the Delhi Transport Corporation ‘will give us around 100 para-friendly buses,’ specifically designed for easy wheelchair access.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will feature a large number of wheelchairs, with organisers earmarking space in the stands to accommodate 500 wheelchairs. Jhajharia stressed that the championships’ central message will be its ‘para-friendly’ nature.
He stated, ‘We are trying to provide the best facilities to the athletes,’ their escorts, and officials. Jhajharia claimed the New Delhi edition would see the ‘highest number of countries’ ever participating in a World Para Athletics Championships.
He confirmed, ‘107 countries have given us confirmation,’ adding that it marks ‘the highest ever in a World Para Athletics Championships in terms of the number of countries taking part.’ Key nations like China, Brazil, and Great Britain are confirming their participation.
India’s Largest Team and Prime Ministerial Support
Jhajharia expects the ‘total number of athletes’ to also be the highest, although he noted he could not confirm this immediately, as the deadline for entries was August 12. He mentioned that over ‘75 per cent’ of countries had submitted entries, with the final count awaiting the deadline.
The previous edition in Kobe, Japan, saw 1,073 para-athletes from 103 countries participate in 2024. As the host nation, India will field its ‘largest-ever contingent.’ India sent approximately 40 para-athletes to the last Japan edition. Jhajharia affirmed, ‘Yes, absolutely, we will field our largest-ever contingent.’ The final trials have concluded, with selection due ‘very soon.’ He anticipates the team will comprise ‘around 100’ athletes.
The PCI has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his presence for the opening ceremony on September 27.
Jhajharia stated, ‘We are hoping that the Honourable Prime Minister will open the championships,’ adding, ‘We have sent a request letter to him and we are waiting for his answer.’
He highlighted PM Modi’s consistent encouragement for para-sports and athletes, noting his ‘support and encouragement before, during, and after major events like the Paralympics, Para Asian Games, and World Championships have been a source of strength and motivation for para athletes.’
Medal Aspirations and Athlete Preparation
The PCI president anticipates that the Indian team will achieve a higher medal tally than at the previous edition in Japan, where India secured 17 medals (six gold, five silver, and six bronze).
Jhajharia stated, ‘Our performance is getting better every Paralympics and World Championships.’ He confidently predicted, ‘We will win more than 17 medals in Delhi,’ and shared the team’s ambition to achieve a ‘top-5 finish,’ improving on their sixth place in Japan last year.
He expects Sumit Antil to defend his gold medal in the men’s javelin F64, which he won in Japan. Jhajharia confirmed that ‘Our players are preparing well,’ training in various locations, including Delhi, Jaipur, Bangalore, Gandhinagar, Sonipat, and even abroad. He noted that the government and PCI ‘have provided whatever is required’ for the athletes.
He emphasised, ‘We want to give freedom to the athletes, so that they can give good results.’ This means allowing them to ‘stay and train wherever they want.’ Sumit Antil currently trains at the SAI Centre in Sonepat. Organisers expect him to win gold before the home crowd, with Jhajharia even hoping for him ‘to break the world record.’