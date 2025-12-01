Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone And Mondo Duplantis Named World Athletes Of The Year For 2025

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis were crowned the 2025 World Athletes of the Year after dominant, unbeaten seasons, with McLaughlin-Levrone excelling in the 400m and 400m hurdles and Duplantis setting four pole vault world records on his way to another world title

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis Won 2025 World Athlete of the Year
FILE - Sweden's Armand Duplantis is reacts after winning gold and setting a world record in the men's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis,File)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis won the 2025 World Athlete of the Year awards.

  • McLaughlin-Levrone stayed unbeaten in the 400m and 400m hurdles and claimed a record-breaking world title in Tokyo.

  • Duplantis went undefeated in 2025, set four pole vault world records, and secured another world crown.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Armand “Mondo” Duplantis have won the World Athlete of the Year titles for 2025.

The international governing body for track and field announced the winners Sunday at ceremony in Monaco, with McLaughlin-Levrone also winning the women's track award and pole vault world-record holder Duplantis winning the men's field events award.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 2025 World Athlete of the Year
FILE - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crosses the finish line to win the women's 4 X 400 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
info_icon

McLaughlin-Levrone has been undefeated for two years in both the 400 meters and the 400-meter hurdles, an event where she's on a 24-race winning streak.

She won the 400 at the world champions in Tokyo, breaking a 42-year-old championship record and setting the second-fastest time ever. That made her the first athlete to win world titles at both the 400 and 400-meter hurdles.

“The culmination of the season in Tokyo was a really special moment," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "I’m so thankful for everyone who supported, watched, voted and who was there throughout this whole process.

“For me, 2025 was a year of stepping outside of the comfort zone and pushing the bounds of what was mentally and physically possible. I want to continue pushing boundaries in 2026.”

Related Content
Related Content

Duplantis set four world pole vault records, each by 1-centimeter increments, and was unbeaten in 16 competitions in 2025, including world titles.

“I hope to keep pushing it. I hope to keep irritating everyone who has to vote for me for years to come!" Duplantis said. “It’s really important for me to win this for the field eventers. It’s very special, I’m going to really cherish this one.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  2. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  3. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Live Streaming, Squads, Head-to-head, Venue - All You Need To Know

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution