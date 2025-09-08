India At World Para Athletics Championships: Record 35 Debutants Lined Up For Marquee Delhi Event

The list of Indian debutants includes Mahendra Gurjar, who recently set a world record with a throw of 61.17 metres in the men’s F42 javelin event at the Nottwil Grand Prix in Switzerland

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India At World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Record 35 Debutants Mahendra Gurjar
India para javelin thrower Mahendra Gurjar is excited to compete at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Photo: Paralympic Committee of India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • World Para Athletics Championships to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5

  • Championships to feature over 2,200 athletes and officials from more than 100 countries

  • Roster of first-time Indian participants includes Atul Kaushik (discus F57), Praveen (shot put F46), Haney (discus F37), Mit Patel (long jump T44)

A record-breaking total of 35 athletes will represent India for the first time at the World Para Athletics Championships. The event takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5, 2024. The presence of so many debutants showcases the expanding role of Indian para athletes on the global stage.

Among these debutants is Mahendra Gurjar, who recently set a world record with a throw of 61.17 metres in the men’s F42 javelin at the Nottwil Grand Prix in Switzerland earlier this year. Currently training in Patiala, Gurjar aims to make a significant mark in his maiden World Championships appearance.

Athletes Share Aspirations Ahead Of Debut Performances

Gurjar expressed his excitement and commitment ahead of the championships. He stated, "This championship isn’t just about medals -- it's about showing the world the spirit and ability of Indian para athletes. I hope our performances encourage more youngsters, especially girls, to chase their sporting dreams."

Related Content
Related Content

The roster of first-time participants includes Atul Kaushik (discus F57), Praveen (shot put F46), Haney (discus F37), Mit Patel (long jump T44), Manjeet (javelin F13), Vishu (long jump T12), Pushpendra Singh (javelin F44), Ajay Singh (long jump T47), Shubham Juyal (shot put F57), Birbhadra Singh (discus F57), Dayawanti (women's 400m T20), Amisha Rawat (women's shot put F46), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (club throw F32), and Suchitra Parida (women's javelin F56).

Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia said: "Never before have so many Indian athletes made their World Championships debut in a single edition. Each debutant has overcome tremendous odds to reach this stage, embodying the hopes of a new generation. We believe these athletes will inspire countless others across the country to take up sport and dream big."

World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Jersey and flag bearers unveiled. - Paralympic Committee of India
World Para Athletics C'ships 2025: Dharambir, Preeti Named India’s Flag Bearers As Team Jersey Unveiled

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Event Details And Global Participation Highlight Championship’s Scale

Event organisers label the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi as India's biggest-ever para sporting event. The championships will feature over 2,200 athletes and officials from more than 100 countries, competing across 186 medal events.

Long jumper Mit Patel shared his anticipation, saying, "To compete at this level, in front of a home crowd, is something I've dreamed about since I first started training. I’m grateful for the opportunity and determined to make India proud."

The event’s scale and international participation provide a strong platform for Indian athletes to excel on home soil while competing with global talent.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

  5. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Encounter In Kulgam’s Gudar Forest: Army Jawan Injured, Two Terrorists Trapped

  3. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

  4. PM Modi To Visit Himachal, Punjab To Review Flood And Landslide Damage

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  5. Lavrov Says China, India and Russia Seek Stronger Partnership Amid Global Shifts

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'