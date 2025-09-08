World Para Athletics Championships to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5
Championships to feature over 2,200 athletes and officials from more than 100 countries
Roster of first-time Indian participants includes Atul Kaushik (discus F57), Praveen (shot put F46), Haney (discus F37), Mit Patel (long jump T44)
A record-breaking total of 35 athletes will represent India for the first time at the World Para Athletics Championships. The event takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5, 2024. The presence of so many debutants showcases the expanding role of Indian para athletes on the global stage.
Among these debutants is Mahendra Gurjar, who recently set a world record with a throw of 61.17 metres in the men’s F42 javelin at the Nottwil Grand Prix in Switzerland earlier this year. Currently training in Patiala, Gurjar aims to make a significant mark in his maiden World Championships appearance.
Athletes Share Aspirations Ahead Of Debut Performances
Gurjar expressed his excitement and commitment ahead of the championships. He stated, "This championship isn’t just about medals -- it's about showing the world the spirit and ability of Indian para athletes. I hope our performances encourage more youngsters, especially girls, to chase their sporting dreams."
The roster of first-time participants includes Atul Kaushik (discus F57), Praveen (shot put F46), Haney (discus F37), Mit Patel (long jump T44), Manjeet (javelin F13), Vishu (long jump T12), Pushpendra Singh (javelin F44), Ajay Singh (long jump T47), Shubham Juyal (shot put F57), Birbhadra Singh (discus F57), Dayawanti (women's 400m T20), Amisha Rawat (women's shot put F46), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (club throw F32), and Suchitra Parida (women's javelin F56).
Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia said: "Never before have so many Indian athletes made their World Championships debut in a single edition. Each debutant has overcome tremendous odds to reach this stage, embodying the hopes of a new generation. We believe these athletes will inspire countless others across the country to take up sport and dream big."
Event Details And Global Participation Highlight Championship’s Scale
Event organisers label the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi as India's biggest-ever para sporting event. The championships will feature over 2,200 athletes and officials from more than 100 countries, competing across 186 medal events.
Long jumper Mit Patel shared his anticipation, saying, "To compete at this level, in front of a home crowd, is something I've dreamed about since I first started training. I’m grateful for the opportunity and determined to make India proud."
The event’s scale and international participation provide a strong platform for Indian athletes to excel on home soil while competing with global talent.
(With PTI inputs)