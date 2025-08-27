India’s flag bearers and team jersey for the World Para Athletics Championships (Sept 27–Oct 5, New Delhi) were unveiled on Wednesday, Aug 27
Dharambir (gold) and Preeti Pal (double bronze) named as flag bearers
73-member squad announced, with Kangana Ranaut and top para athletes at the launch
With just 30 days to go for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Wednesday unveiled Team India’s official jersey in New Delhi and announced Dharambir and Preeti Pal as the country’s flag bearers.
The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 27 to October 5 in New Delhi, will witness a 73-member Indian contingent competing on home turf. Dharambir, who secured gold in the men’s club throw F51 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, and Preeti, who brought home two bronze medals, will lead the team during the opening ceremony.
"Carrying the Indian flag at this championship is a tremendous honour. After the experience in Paris, I am more motivated than ever to give my best and make the entire nation proud. This new jersey will be a symbol of our unity and fighting spirit," Dharambir said.
Preeti said, "Winning medals at the Paralympics showed me the power of perseverance and belief. Wearing the team India jersey is a proud moment, and I am excited to compete on home ground and inspire the next generation of para athletes across the country."
The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships jersey launch event saw the presence of tournament brand ambassador and actress Kangana Ranaut, PCI president Devendra Jhajharia, Paul Fitzgerald, head of World Para Athletics, along with top para athletes including Simran, Rinku, Devender Kumar, Amisha Rawat, Shreyansh Trivedi, Varun Singh Bhati and Pranav Soorma.
"Today’s jersey launch and the announcement of our strong team India contingent is more than just unveiling a uniform; it is a celebration of courage, determination, and the spirit of our para athletes," Jhajharia said.
"Each athlete represents India’s resilience and pride, and we are confident that this team will deliver outstanding performances at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi," he added.