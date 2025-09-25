Cultural Performances Light Up Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony began with athletes and officials from all 104 participating nations parading past dignitaries seated on the dais in front of the VIP enclosure at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. They then circled around the stage before moving to their designated areas. Around 10 Indian athletes, led by flagbearers Dharambir Nain and Preethi Pal, participated in the parade to the loud cheers of the assembled crowd.