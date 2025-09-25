Opening ceremony begins with athletes and officials from all 104 participating nations parading at JLN Stadium
Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya officially declares World Para Athletics Championships open
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends message stating India is proud to host the event for the fist time
India showcased its vibrant cultural diversity during a colourful opening ceremony to mark the inauguration of the 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Thursday (September 25, 2025). Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya officially declared the championships open, setting the stage for around 2,200 para athletes from 104 countries to compete over the next nine days.
"I declare World Para Athletics 2025 open," Mandaviya announced at the conclusion of a ceremony that lasted approximately one hour and forty-five minutes. India has now become the fourth Asian nation to host the world para athletics championships, following Qatar in 2015, UAE in 2019, and Japan in 2024. The inauguration included an athletes' parade and a forty-five-minute cultural performance.
Cultural Performances Light Up Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony began with athletes and officials from all 104 participating nations parading past dignitaries seated on the dais in front of the VIP enclosure at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. They then circled around the stage before moving to their designated areas. Around 10 Indian athletes, led by flagbearers Dharambir Nain and Preethi Pal, participated in the parade to the loud cheers of the assembled crowd.
The Delhi-based dance group 'We are One', comprising hearing-impaired artists—many of whom were on wheelchairs—delivered a stirring rendition of the famed 'Jai Ho'. The cultural programme also featured energetic Bhangra and traditional Manipuri 'pung cholom' performances accompanied by Mridanga, highlighting India’s rich artistic traditions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Message
Sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message. Modi stated, "India is proud to host the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time. At a time our nation is being recognised as a sporting and inclusive nation, it is an immense honour to organise a tournament of such magnitude."
Modi further emphasised, "The remarkable performances of para athletes have redefined the meaning of resilience and determination, inspiring both sportspersons and common people across the world. Their achievements have ignited a collective belief that no challenge is insurmountable."
Following this, Mandaviya added, "Sport has a great way of connecting people, transcending all barriers of religion, region and nationality. In today's world, it is all the more important to emphasise this unifying aspect of sport. I am sure that this tournament will have a similar impact on all the participants and spectators."
Athletes, Events, Global Impact Of Championships
Mandaviya said that for India, hosting the World Para Athletics Championships is about pride, progress, and purpose. He highlighted that India has assembled its largest-ever para contingent of 74 athletes—a testament to how deeply para-sports have taken root in the country.
"Champions such as Sumit Antil, Preethi Pal, Deepthi Jeevanji, Dharambir Nain, and Praveen Kumar will compete on home ground," he said, adding that future ambitions include planning for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and aspirations to host the Olympic Games in 2036.
He noted that "beyond physical infrastructure lied a lasting legacy: accessible venues, stronger support systems for para-athletes, and a renewed national conversation around equal opportunity in sport."
The dignitaries in attendance included minister of state for sports Raksha Khadse, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Member of Parliament and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia, and World Para Athletics president Paul Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald confirmed that the New Delhi World Para Athletics Championships will be the biggest ever in history. He remarked, "This edition will be the largest single event para championships in history and credit to India for hosting this."
Athletes will compete across 186 medal events—fifteen more than the 2024 edition in Kobe, Japan—with over one hundred medallists, who secured a total of 308 medals at the Paris Paralympics (112 gold, 96 silver, and 100 bronze), set to take on the challenge.
Fitzgerald further noted that spectators inside the stadium and a global audience will experience the brilliance of the athletes in newly renovated facilities designed to maximise their skill, speed, and strength. He added, "Yes, world records will be broken, world champions will be crowned. But not every athlete will achieve their dream of being on the podium with their national anthem playing.
"There will be many triumphs but also many disappointments. I invite everyone to experience all of the emotions with the athletes."
There will be 101 events for men, 84 events for women, and one mixed event in this championship hosted by India for the first time. Leading the charge is Germany's Markus Rehm, the four-time Paralympic champion and seven-time world champion in men's long jump T64, known as the 'Blade Jumper', who holds a world record that surpasses every Olympic gold medal jump this century.
India's pride, Sumit Antil—a two-time Paralympic gold medallist and defending champion in men's javelin F64—is expected to dazzle the home crowd once again. Hosts India will have 74 para athletes competing on home soil, marking their largest ever contingent at any edition of these championships.
The athletes will also have the opportunity to perform on newly laid Mondo tracks inaugurated by Mandaviya last month.
