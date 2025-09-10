World Para Athletics Championships Exclusive: Javelin Thrower Rinku Hooda Aims For Glory In Delhi

As the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 kick off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, India’s para javelin throw star Rinku Hooda opens up on his rigorous preparations, medal ambitions, and heartfelt message to fans

Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Exclusive: Rinku Hooda Aims For Glory In Delhi
Rinku Hooda competes in the F46 javelin throw category and is a World Para Athletics Championships medallist. File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rinku Hooda, one of India’s leading para javelin throwers, is determined to turn past near-misses into podium finishes ahead of 2028 Paralympics

  • Hooda emphasizes strong bond with fellow athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil, underlining mutual learning despite competitive pressures

  • Family and fan support are driving forces behind his motivation, as Hooda calls on the public to attend the World Para Athletics Championships in large numbers

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi is gearing up to host the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 from September 27 to October 5. With athletes from over 100 countries expected to participate, the event promises to be a thrilling spectacle. 

India will be represented by a strong contingent of 73 athletes. What's more, the Championships will feature 186 medal events, 101 for men, 84 for women, and one mixed category, marking a significant increase of 15 events from the previous edition held in Kobe, Japan.

World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Jersey and flag bearers unveiled. - Paralympic Committee of India
World Para Athletics C'ships 2025: Dharambir, Preeti Named India’s Flag Bearers As Team Jersey Unveiled

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rinku Hooda, who competes in the F46 javelin throw category, is ready to take part in the upcoming Championships. Born in Rohtak, Haryana, Hooda lost his left arm in a childhood accident but found strength through sports.

Hooda represented India at the Rio 2016 Paralympics as one of the youngest athletes in the contingent and has since gone on to become a consistent performer at international events, including World Para Athletics Championships and Asian Para Games. 

At the Kobe (2024) and Paris (2023) World Para Athletics Championships, he bagged silver medals and will look to push the envelope in the 2025 edition.

In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Hooda shares his thoughts on fine-tuning his skills as the Championships come to the familiar grounds of JLN Stadium in Delhi, later this month.

Preparations And Thoughts 

When asked if he's ready and excited for the Championships, Hooda's enthusiasm was palpable. With a grin, he declared, "I am completely ready." 

His zeal was infectious as he jokingly added, "I'll probably be reaching Delhi on foot, running," and chuckled, "Abhi aa raha hun bhagta bhagta (I am on my way now)."

 

“The preparations haven't been different as such, but yes, it's been a busy calendar for me, as I competed across multiple events in 2025, including the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Khelo India Para Games, National Games, and several others, adding a tad bit more load, but the hard work continues," said Hooda.

"I'm visualising how I want to cover all bases, but the focus remains on performing and bringing a medal again for India," he added.

World Para Athletics Championships: Setting Stage for LA28

When asked about the importance of World Para Athletics Championships as major stepping stones before the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles, Hooda said: “There's still some time to go for the LA28 Paralympics, but all the World Championships leading up to it are really important for my preparations. What I couldn't do at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finishing fifth, I want to make amends for and win a medal in 2028 for India.”

Javelin Throw Bonding And Co-Learning 

When asked about his understanding with fellow javelin throw athletes, Hooda said he shares a great bond with them.

"I try to be on good terms with everyone, even though during competitions everyone is focused on giving their best and there is less interaction. I’m good friends with Neeraj (Chopra), Navdeep (Singh), Sumit Antil and others, and we interact and reflect outside of competitions.”

Family Support And Welcome Notes

Speaking about local family support being there, Hooda said, "Yes, my family, friends and lots of those related to me will all hopefully be there to support me and I'll try my best that I give them a happy send-off." 

"I can't speak for others but for me personally, whenever I see my family and friends cheering from the stands, it sparks a special fervour in me," he added.

"My message to all of India and those planning to come to watch us at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium would be of a warm welcome. Please show up in numbers and motivate all the para athletes competing at the upcoming World Championships. We will try and do our best,” said Hooda, seeking local support for the Championships. 

Published At:
Tags

