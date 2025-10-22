LA Lakers 109-119 Golden State Warriors, NBA: Butler Steals Doncic's Thunder As LeBron Misses Opener

LeBron James missed a season opener for the first time in his 23 years in the NBA, watching from the Lakers’ bench. The top scorer in league history has sciatica that is expected to sideline him until mid-November

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles in front of Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game. Photo: APEthan Swope
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Luka Doncic’s 43-point performance went in vain as Warriors beat Lakers

  • LeBron James missed a season opener for the first time in his 23 years in the NBA

  • Jonathan Kuminga scored 17 points while the Warriors largely shut down the Lakers

Jimmy Butler scored 31 points, Stephen Curry added 23 and the Golden State Warriors overcame Luka Doncic’s 43-point performance to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-109 on Tuesday night in both teams’ season opener.

LeBron James missed a season opener for the first time in his 23 years in the NBA, watching from the Lakers’ bench. The top scorer in league history has sciatica that is expected to sideline him until mid-November.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 17 points while the Warriors largely shut down the Lakers apart from Doncic. who scored 40 points for the 47th time in his NBA career and the third since joining the Lakers.

Doncic added 12 rebounds and nine assists in his first season opener with the Lakers, but the Slovenian superstar was 2 of 10 on 3-point attempts as Los Angeles lost its season opener for the ninth time in 10 years.

Curry began his 17th season with just three 3-pointers while ceding major offensive roles to Kuminga and Buddy Hield, who hit five 3-pointers.

Butler made all 16 of his free throws, and Curry hit a 3-pointer in the final minute for his first points of the fourth quarter.

Related Content
Related Content

Austin Reaves scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter after struggling with foul trouble.

Golden State opened the second half with a 19-4 run to open a lead that grew to 17 points. Reaves led a fourth-quarter rally, trimming the Warriors’ edge to 105-99, but LA couldn’t close get closer.

Draymond Green scored only eight points and got an early technical foul while sitting on the bench, but his 3-pointer with 3:33 left stopped the Lakers’ surge.

Deandre Ayton had 10 points and six rebounds in his Lakers debut, while Marcus Smart had nine points.

Al Horford scored five points in his Warriors debut, hitting a 3-pointer on the first shot of his 19th NBA season.

Up next

Warriors: Host Nuggets on Thursday night.

Lakers: Host Timberwolves on Friday night.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Tristan Stubbs Dismissed As Proteas Falter Against Pakistan In Rawalpindi

  2. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In SA-W Vs PAK-W Match?

  3. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In BAN Vs WI Match?

  4. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

  5. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: RSA-W Win Big In Rain-Marred Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

  5. Supreme Court Flags 8.82 Lakh Pending Execution Petitions In Civil Cases

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  2. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  3. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

  4. India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

  5. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect