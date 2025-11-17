NFL: New York Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Critically Wounded In Manhattan Shooting - Report

Boyd hasn’t played this season, his first with the Jets, after going on the season-ending injured reserve list on Aug. 18 with a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair

Associated Press
New York Jets Kris Boyd
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. outside a business on West 38th Street near 7th Avenue. Photo: AP
  • NY Jets cornerback and special teams standout Kris Boyd is in critical condition

  • The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. outside a business on West 38th Street near 7th Avenue

  • There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing

New York Jets cornerback and special teams standout Kris Boyd was critically injured in a shooting in midtown Manhattan early Sunday, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. outside a business on West 38th Street near 7th Avenue, according to the New York Police Department. A 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was in critical, but stable condition. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. Adams’ office said that the man shot was Boyd.

Adams said in a message posted on social media that he is praying for Boyd and his loved ones.

“Although we’ve gotten shootings to historic lows in our city, we must continue to work to end gun violence,” Adams said. “Too many young lives have been tragically altered and cut short by this epidemic.”

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a Jets spokesperson said in a statement. Boyd’s agent didn’t immediately respond to a text message inquiring about the incident.

Boyd hasn’t played this season, his first with the Jets, after going on the season-ending injured reserve list on Aug. 18 with a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair.

He signed with New York as a free agent in March and was expected to be a key part of a revamped special teams unit under new coach Aaron Glenn and special teams coordinator Chris Banjo. But Boyd was hurt during training camp practice on Aug. 2 and carted from the field.

Boyd was regarded as a special teams standout during his first six NFL seasons, including most of the last two with Houston.

He made headlines during the Texans’ divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January when he celebrated a forced fumble on a kickoff by ripping off his helmet and nearly shoving his special teams coach to the ground.

Boyd played his first four seasons with Minnesota after being a seventh-round pick by the Vikings out of Texas in 2019. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and then joined Houston’s practice squad later that season.

Teammates asked for prayers for Boyd in social media posts on Sunday afternoon.

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety,” linebacker Jermaine Johnson said in a post.

“Lord, place your mighty hand on him as he fights lord God. Guide every doctor, nurse, and surgeon who touches him lord,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said in a post. “Give his family strength! Kris is a fighter and we’re all here for him.” ___ Associated Press writers Jake Offenhartz and Dennis Waszak contributed to this story.

