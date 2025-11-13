India vs South Africa: What World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table Looks Like Before 1st Test In Kolkata

Here's a quick look to the current WTC 2025-27 cycle points table before the high-octane 1st Test between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
What World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table Looks Like Before 1st Test In Kolkata
Washington Sunder bowls at net as chief coach Gautam Gambhir, left, looks on during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and South Africa renew rivalry in upcoming 2-match Test series

  • Hosts crushed Proteas 3-0 in their previous Test series

  • Check the updated World Test Championship 2025-27 points table before 1st Test in Kolkata

India and South Africa are all set to renew their rivalry in the upcoming 2-match Test series on Indian soil, starting from tomorrow (November 14). The 1st Test will be taking place at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

This will only be the 4th Test match meeting between the two cricketing giants and first since February 2010. South Africa have won only once at the Eden Gardens, back in 1996 with India winning the most recent clashes in 2004 and 2010.

The visitors, who became World Test champions earlier this summer, will be attempting to win only their second red-ball series here. Hansie Cronje's South Africa, during the 1999/2000 season, remain the only side to have beaten India on their own soil.

India hold the advantage of winning 11 out of the 19 Test matches played against South Africa on home conditions with the visitors winning on only 5 occasions.

Temba Bavuma and his side know very well about the historical disadvantage they are carrying and how the hosts had crushed them during their most recent tour of 2019/20 by 3-0.

Related Content
Related Content

The Rainbow nation will aim to put up a strong fight and justify the Test champions tag with a win over Shubman Gill's side, who began their WTC 2025-27 cycle with a 2-0 whitewash of West Indies last month.

All of this makes the upcoming series a very important one for both sides. It will be a battler between India's batting depth and South Africa's spin bowling attack and it all kicks-off in Kolkata tomorrow.

But before the action begins, here's a look at the current scenario of the WTC 2025-27 points table.

Australia Lead With 100% Win Record; India-South Africa Behind Sri Lanka In 3rd And 4th

India and South Africa will begin the 2-match Test series, sitting at 3rd and 4th in the World Test championships points table. The reigning red-ball champions began the current cycle with a 1-1 draw in Pakistan last month which helped them gain 12 points along with a percentile of 50%.

RankNationPlayedWonLostDrawDedPointsPercentile
1Australia3300036100%
2Sri Lanka210101666.67%
3India742105261.90%
4South Africa211001250%
5Pakistan211001250%
6England522122643.33%
7Bangladesh20110416.67%
8West Indies5050000.00%
9New Zealand0000000

The Indians are 2nd with 52 points and 61.90 percentile after a 2-2 draw in England and 2-0 win over West Indies on October.

Australia are the only team to have won all of their matches in the current cycle, winning 3-0 against the Windies earlier in July. The 2023 WTC winners have 36 points with a 100% percentile.

Sri Lanka holds 2nd place in the current standings with a 66.67% points percentage, following their 1-0 series win against Bangladesh. They will be taking on Pakistan, who are 5th in the table with 50% percentile, in their next red-ball series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: IRE Face Uphill Battle Against BAN

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  4. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Amit Shah Vows Severe Punishment for Delhi Blast Perpetrators

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack