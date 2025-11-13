India vs South Africa: What World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table Looks Like Before 1st Test In Kolkata

India and South Africa renew rivalry in upcoming 2-match Test series
Hosts crushed Proteas 3-0 in their previous Test series
Check the updated World Test Championship 2025-27 points table before 1st Test in Kolkata
India and South Africa are all set to renew their rivalry in the upcoming 2-match Test series on Indian soil, starting from tomorrow (November 14). The 1st Test will be taking place at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.
This will only be the 4th Test match meeting between the two cricketing giants and first since February 2010. South Africa have won only once at the Eden Gardens, back in 1996 with India winning the most recent clashes in 2004 and 2010.
The visitors, who became World Test champions earlier this summer, will be attempting to win only their second red-ball series here. Hansie Cronje's South Africa, during the 1999/2000 season, remain the only side to have beaten India on their own soil.
India hold the advantage of winning 11 out of the 19 Test matches played against South Africa on home conditions with the visitors winning on only 5 occasions.
Temba Bavuma and his side know very well about the historical disadvantage they are carrying and how the hosts had crushed them during their most recent tour of 2019/20 by 3-0.
The Rainbow nation will aim to put up a strong fight and justify the Test champions tag with a win over Shubman Gill's side, who began their WTC 2025-27 cycle with a 2-0 whitewash of West Indies last month.
All of this makes the upcoming series a very important one for both sides. It will be a battler between India's batting depth and South Africa's spin bowling attack and it all kicks-off in Kolkata tomorrow.
But before the action begins, here's a look at the current scenario of the WTC 2025-27 points table.
Australia Lead With 100% Win Record; India-South Africa Behind Sri Lanka In 3rd And 4th
India and South Africa will begin the 2-match Test series, sitting at 3rd and 4th in the World Test championships points table. The reigning red-ball champions began the current cycle with a 1-1 draw in Pakistan last month which helped them gain 12 points along with a percentile of 50%.
|Rank
|Nation
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|Percentile
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|100%
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67%
|3
|India
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|52
|61.90%
|4
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|50%
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|50%
|6
|England
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|43.33%
|7
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16.67%
|8
|West Indies
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|9
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Indians are 2nd with 52 points and 61.90 percentile after a 2-2 draw in England and 2-0 win over West Indies on October.
Australia are the only team to have won all of their matches in the current cycle, winning 3-0 against the Windies earlier in July. The 2023 WTC winners have 36 points with a 100% percentile.
Sri Lanka holds 2nd place in the current standings with a 66.67% points percentage, following their 1-0 series win against Bangladesh. They will be taking on Pakistan, who are 5th in the table with 50% percentile, in their next red-ball series.