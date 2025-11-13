India Vs South Africa Preview, 1st Test: IND Batting Depth Under Spotlight Against SA’s Spin

India Vs South Africa Preview, 1st Test: India will take on reigning World Test champions South Africa in a two-match series starting Friday, November 14, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India Vs South Africa Preview, 1st Test
India's captain Shubman Gill congratulates teammate KL Rahul and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel on wining the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct.14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • India face South Africa in the opening Test of the series

  • The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, from November 14 to 18

  • India’s batting depth will be tested against South Africa’s quality spin attack, recalling last year’s home collapse against New Zealand’s spinners

India's awe-inspiring batting depth will face a stern test against South Africa's quality spin attack when the reasonably well-matched sides clash in an eagerly-anticipated two-match Test series beginning on Friday.

India would be haunted by the ghosts of last year's home debacle against New Zealand when their home record was shattered by Kiwi spinners Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips, who shared 36 wickets across three Tests, fashioning an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash.

Given South Africa's heavy reliance on tweakers right now, that collapse against sustained spin pressure will linger in the collective memory of the home side.

The reigning World Test champions are known for fiery pacers historically but are currently armed with one of the most potent spin groups in world cricket.

The Proteas arrive on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw in Pakistan, achieved without inspirational captain Temba Bavuma.

South Africa's spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy accounted for 35 of the 39 wickets to fall across the series outperforming Pakistan’s own slow-bowling contingent of Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Asif Afridi and Salman Agha, who managed 27 wickets collectively.

It was little wonder then that India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate called the rival bowling line-up a "subcontinent-style attack".

"They have got four spinners at their disposal, and most likely they will play three. It's a little bit like playing against a subcontinent team," he said.

"We've addressed that early on. Hopefully, we've learned from the New Zealand series." Simon Harmer, now 36 and holder of 1,000 first-class wickets, is no stranger to Indian conditions.

As a 26-year-old on the 2015 tour under Hashim Amla, he featured in two Tests --in Mohali and Nagpur -- and claimed prized scalps such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha, all known for their spin-playing prowess.

A decade later, Harmer remains as wily. He arrives in Kolkata after an eight-wicket match haul in Rawalpindi last month that spun South Africa to a series-levelling win over Pakistan.

His control, drift, and subtle changes of pace make him an ideal foil for the left-arm spin of Maharaj, who is arguably one of the most accurate and attacking spinners in the modern game.

The Eden Gardens pitch has therefore become the most-watched element of this contest. While India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and captain Shubman Gill have made multiple pitch inspections, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly has assured that it "won't be a rank-turner".

That will please Jasprit Bumrah, who could be India's trump card on a surface that historically gives early movement and late reverse swing. India would look to go with two pacers and it appears that Akash Deep, the local 'boy', will have the edge with his knowledge of the conditions.

Over the last 15 years, pacers have taken 61 per cent (97 of 159 wickets) in Tests here as seam and swing play a major role, especially in the early and closing stages.

While a young Indian side under Shubman Gill's debut captaincy drew 2-2 in England this summer, showing resilience and adaptability in seaming conditions, it is the New Zealand debacle at home that continues to rankle.

The subsequent 2-0 win against a weak West Indies side in this WTC cycle did little to test India's revival.

For India, the focus will be on application and patience against spin.

With Rishabh Pant fit again and an in-form Dhruv Jurel set to play as a specialist batter, the middle order looks more stable. Washington Sundar, who topped India's spin charts in that New Zealand series with 16 wickets, provides drift and bounce and lends depth with the bat.

Ten Doeschate underlined the mental readiness required after a gruelling multi-format schedule.

"You've got to switch on mentally and be ready for 16–17 days of really tough work. The body will take care of itself -- the mind has to be ready." Given it's only a two-match series, the margin for error is slim.

Falling behind early could prove fatal especially with unfamiliar conditions set to play their part in the final Test in Guwahati, which will make its debut as a Test venue.

For India, batting big and putting the opposition under the scoreboard pressure will be the key to exorcising the ghosts of last year's collapse.

Teams (from)

India: Shubman Gill (Capt), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK and VC), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Devdutt Padikkal.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Capt), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.

Match starts: 9.30am.

