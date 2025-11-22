India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd Test: SA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

India face South Africa in the second Test at Guwahati, aiming to level the series after a 30-run defeat in Kolkata
Rishabh Pant leads India for the first time in Tests with Shubman Gill out injured; early 9:00 am start due to Guwahati’s early sunset
Toss update: South Africa have won the toss and chosen to bat
India roll into Guwahati under pressure after a 30-run defeat at Eden Gardens, knowing they must hit back to level the two-Test series. The second Test starts on Saturday at the Barsapara Stadium, and you can follow the toss update and full ball-by-ball coverage here.
Shubman Gill’s injury-enforced absence has shaken things early, pushing Rishabh Pant into his first Test as captain. He has kept his selection calls quiet, refusing to reveal who steps in for Gill.
With sunset arriving early in the Northeast, the match begins at 9:00 am instead of 9:30, adding a small twist to the rhythm of the opening session.
After Kolkata’s pitch dominated the conversation with only one batter crossing fifty, Guwahati promises something friendlier. Pant believes the surface should be better to bat on even if it turns later. And the morning’s first call has gone South Africa’s way - they have won the toss and chosen to bat.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Toss Update
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Live Streaming
