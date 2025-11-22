India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd Test: SA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Corbin Bosch, left, on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Corbin Bosch, left, on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)