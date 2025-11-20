India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

The second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati could see India reshuffle their XI, with Shubman Gill’s injury, a pace-friendly red-soil pitch, and strong bowling options in focus

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider
India's Axar Patel plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary
  • India vs South Africa 2nd Test starts on November 22 in Guwahati

  • Guwahati Test to start early at 9 AM with tea before lunch to maximize daylight

  • South Africa are leading the two-match Test series 1-0

Guwahati is all set to host the second Test of the India–South Africa series from November 22–26, 2025, marking a historic moment for the northeast as the Barsapara Stadium sees its first red-ball Test.

With South Africa looking to clinch the series after winning the first Test by 30 runs and India Africa desperate to level, the match promises high drama. Early starts will be the order of the day, play is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST, half an hour earlier than typical Tests.

To make the most of natural light in Guwahati, the BCCI has also arranged for tea before lunch: the first session runs from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by tea, then a second session until 1:20 PM, after which lunch will be taken. The day concludes with a final session from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This adjusted schedule helps mitigate fading light and ensures a full day’s play.

Key Talking Points for the Guwahati Test

Weather Forecast

Guwahati in November typically sees pleasant and dry conditions, with average daytime highs around 27 °C and nighttime lows near 18 °C. Rain is minimal, only one rain day on average, with about 8 mm of precipitation reported for the month. The relative humidity remains moderately high, around 82%, but conditions are expected to be ideal for cricket.

Why Tea Before Lunch?

Because Guwahati’s sunrise and sunset times provide less daylight than some other venues, the BCCI has strategically reversed the traditional lunch-tea order. This way, teams can make the most of the morning light and avoid losing overs later in the day.

Session Timing Adjustments

Starting at 9:00 AM (instead of the usual 9:30) gives both teams valuable extra time in the morning. Combined with the early tea break and revised lunch timing, the structure helps preserve daylight across all three sessions.

India’s Likely Playing XI Vs South Africa in 2nd Test

With Shubman Gill still a doubt due to injury, India may tweak its top order. Sai Sudharsan is the frontrunner to replace him, while Devdutt Padikkal or Nitish Kumar Reddy could come into the XI. On the bowling front, India may go in with a seam-heavy attack early on to exploit the red-soil pitch.

India's Likely Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa’s Bowling Strategy

South Africa have included Lungi Ngidi as cover in their squad, which could bolster their pace attack. Given the pace and bounce-friendly nature of the Guwahati surface, Ngidi’s inclusion could be a smart move to get early wickets.

South Africa's Likely Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen

