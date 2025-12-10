Club Brugge Vs Arsenal Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Blauw-Zwart Welcome Gunners At Fortress Jan Breydel Stadium

Club Brugge Vs Arsenal Live Score, UEFA Champions League: The Gunners take an away trip to Belgium on matchday 6 with an aim to go 3 points clear of Bayern Munich at the summit of the 36-team Champions League standings. Get the live scores and real-time updates right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Club Brugge Vs Arsenal Live Score, UEFA Champions League
Hello folks. Welcome to our live blog for the UEFA Champions League matchday 6 clash between Belgium's Club Brugge and England's Arsenal. The Gunners arrive in Belgium with a flawless record in the league phase as they aim for a 6th consecutive win to maintain their 3-point gap off 2nd placed Bayern Munich. However, Mikel Arteta's side are fresh from a late Premier League defeat to Aston Villa 4 days ago in the Premier League. Club Brugge, meanwhile, are under new management with Ivan Leko taking the in charge just a few days ago, injecting a huge unpredictable element. Blauw-Zwart are fighting for a play-off spot and are a different beast at their home turf Jan Breydel Stadium. Stay tuned with us for all the build-up, team news, and live updates as the match begins from 1:30AM (IST) onwards.
LIVE UPDATES

Club Brugge Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League LIVE Score: Points Table

UEFA Champions League Points Table (1-14)
UEFA Champions League Points Table (1-14) Google
UEFA Champions League Points Table (15-29)
UEFA Champions League Points Table (15-29) Google
UEFA Champions League Points Table (30-36)
UEFA Champions League Points Table (30-36) Google

Club Brugge Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League LIVE Score: Gunners Recent Form

The Gunners are in superb European form, boasting the UCL's only perfect record (5/5), including a brilliant 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on matchday 5.

However, their 8-game winning streak in the Premier League was halted a late 2-1 loss against Aston Villa last Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side needs to bounce back to regain confidence and extend their League Phase lead.

Club Brugge Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Club Brugge Vs Arsenal, Matchday 6

  • Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges

  • Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

  • Time: 01:30 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD

Club Brugge Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League LIVE Score: Welcome

Club Brugge, famously known as Blauw-Zwart, welcome Premier League leaders Arsenal, the only team with a perfect record in this season's Champions League, at their fortress home turf of Jan Breydel Stadium. Match begins from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned for the build-up, team sheets and real time updates.

