Club Brugge Vs Arsenal Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Blauw-Zwart Welcome Gunners At Fortress Jan Breydel Stadium

The Gunners are in superb European form, boasting the UCL's only perfect record (5/5), including a brilliant 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on matchday 5.
However, their 8-game winning streak in the Premier League was halted a late 2-1 loss against Aston Villa last Saturday.
Mikel Arteta's side needs to bounce back to regain confidence and extend their League Phase lead.
Fixture: Club Brugge Vs Arsenal, Matchday 6
Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges
Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Time: 01:30 AM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD
Club Brugge, famously known as Blauw-Zwart, welcome Premier League leaders Arsenal, the only team with a perfect record in this season's Champions League, at their fortress home turf of Jan Breydel Stadium. Match begins from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned for the build-up, team sheets and real time updates.