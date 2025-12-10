NBA Cup: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Help Raptors Advance To Semis
Jalen Brunson scored 35 points, Josh Hart added 21 and the New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals for the first time in three tries by beating the struggling Toronto Raptors 117-101 on Tuesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who will face Orlando in the semifinal round at Las Vegas on Saturday. The Magic reached the semifinals by beating Miami earlier Tuesday. Towns returned after sitting out Sunday’s home win over Orlando because of tightness in his left calf.
