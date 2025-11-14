India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Shubman Gill On Losing Another Toss Says 'I’ll Win Only In WTC Finals'

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat, with Temba Bavuma back and Corbin Bosch in for Kagiso Rabada. Shubman Gill, unfazed, praised the pitch as India field Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav against the WTC champions

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Captains Quotes Shubman Gill Temba Bavuma
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and teammates stand for their national anthem prior to the start of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa batted first, with Temba Bavuma citing a dry Kolkata pitch and confirming Corbin Bosch replaced the unavailable Kagiso Rabada

  • Shubman Gill wasn’t fussed about losing another toss, backing the surface and India’s hunger while expecting some early movement

  • India fielded both keepers and a full spin pack, taking on the reigning WTC champions with momentum from recent strong results

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in the 1st Test of their 2025 tour of India. Captain Temba Bavuma, back in the Proteas side, explained the decision by pointing to the dry nature of the Kolkata surface and the importance of posting a big first innings total.

He acknowledged the team's recent return from Pakistan and said they had prepared as best they could for the conditions in India while emphasising the need to stick to their strengths. He also confirmed a key change: Kagiso Rabada was unavailable, and Corbin Bosch in the XI.

"We will have a bat. The boys just came back from Pakistan. I was with the A team. From a preparation point of view, we've done as best as we can, Bavuma said. "It's not every day you get to play against 50,000-60,000 people in the stands. So, I'm looking forward to the challenge".

India captain Shubman Gill, who lost yet another toss, noted that the Eden Gardens pitch looked good and expected some assistance early on. However, he didn't seem too concerned about losing the toss.

"I think the only toss that I'm going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals. Looks like a good surface," Gill told Ravi Shastri at the toss. "Hopefully, we'll get some movement early. The dressing room is pretty amazing. This Test bunch is very hungry and is always determined to perform every time we come out."

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score

As expected, both wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are playing -- a rarity for India, and Gill's 'conflict' seemed to have resolved as spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav too got the nod.

The Proteas entered the match as the reigning ICC World Test Championship mace holders. India, the finalists in the first two editions, are in rich form. They played out a 202 draw in England, then beat the West Indies 2-0 at home.

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj.

Published At:
Tags

