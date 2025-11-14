India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 1st Test: SA To Bat First Against IND - Check Playing XIs

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Get toss update, playing XIs, and ball-by-ball commentary for the first Test between India and South Africa on Friday, 14 November at Eden Gardens

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 1st Test Ball By Ball Commentary
India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 1st Test: India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma pose with the trophy before the start of of the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India face South Africa at Eden Gardens in the opening Test of the series

  • South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first under clear skies on a surface expected to aid seamers early and spinners later

  • Kagiso Rabada’s absence is a major talking point, with the Proteas missing their strike bowler in the playing XIs

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 14, 2025.

Temba Bavuma leads South Africa, aiming to build a solid first-innings total with a balanced side that includes proven performers.

With clear skies and a pitch expected to offer early assistance to seamers before gradually aiding spinners, the Proteas decided to bat first to avoid batting last on a potentially deteriorating surface.

For India, the torrid run with the toss continued.

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Toss Update

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Both sides look to dominate early and gain control of the Test, with India banking on home advantage and South Africa hoping their resurgence translates into success in Indian conditions. The absence of Rabada is also big in the playing XIs.

This is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, with both India and South Africa vying for crucial points. And the Proteas enter the two-match series Test as the reigning world champions, having defeated Australia in the final earlier this year.

Bavuma has indeed called this tour a defining challenge, equating a series win in India to their WTC triumph. Of course, they have historically struggled in India.

India, under a new leadership, will start favourites specially considering their performance in England (2-2) and series win against the visiting West Indies (2-0). Young captain Gill's performance and leadership will be in focus, again.

“These two Tests are really important for us in the race to secure a WTC Final spot,” Gill told reporters in Kolkata on the eve of the Test.

“South Africa are a really good side. They are the reigning champions of the World Test Championship. So, for us, we know it won't be easy. There will be difficult moments for us. But we have seen that as a team we have handled those really well.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

